Latest Release of Quiz Making Tool vQuiz by WDMtech

vQuiz is an intelligent and interactive online Quiz Maker Tool is launched with its latest version vQuiz Pro having multiple features.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 12th of September 2019, WDMTech has launched the latest version of one of the most popular online quiz maker tool vQuiz named as vQuiz Pro. This Quiz maker tool is basically for all those who are curious, inquisitive, do lots of questioning, always seeking and probing matters. vQuiz is the very popular Joomla based quiz tool presently used by many firms, hospitals and schools to Introspect themselves and others, to train the brains, to find out the personalities, to do analysis and to find the public opinion.vQuiz Pro is simple, enhanced and fascinating Quiz tool, with flexible features user can enjoy with ease. One can engage audience in a unique and fun way and connect them to the brand or learning material.Have a glimpse on the variety of latest features bundled with this package, types of quizzes created and their uses:Matchless latest features and much more:Now vQuiz is available with the much improved and modified feature of online course creator, flexibility to create lots of learning paths having lessons and quizzes supporting Text, files, audio and video options. This vQuiz Pro course builder feature helps the schools to avail smart classes for students even if they are at home.vQuiz pro is used as a Test Creator for online test which helps faculties and entrepreneurs to receive advance performance reports of students, learners, trainees and employees.vQuiz Pro is a quiz generator which helps to create and play any type of Quiz for assessment and self-evaluation on online portals with instant result on the interested subject.Also, one can make a best use of vQuiz pro by creating stunning polls to gather opinions & feedback. This poll maker helps Drive traffic & prevent voting fraud.vQuiz pro also works as an online survey tool. This survey generator helps to create branded surveys to gather customer feedback or conduct market research. One can do School, teacher and student surveys, market and research, non-profit surveys, employees and customers satisfaction or assessment surveys etc. can be easily create and manage by this survey maker.One can create fun personality quizzes and share with your friends using Email, Twitter, Tumblr, LinkedIn or Facebook etc.Once you've created a quiz which engages your audience it becomes a very effective method of capturing leads for sales, newsletters or creating specials offers.With Dynamic results and certificate, Subscription, order, coupon, and payment (tax), Question group and Branching, Leader Board and Progress Tracker based on categories, skills, quizzes etc. with highly informative Dashboard with Advance graphical reporting and notification, vQuiz Pro leads the market.Since 2013, WDMtech, is serving the industry of Web and mobile development with lots of services and products into the market. It is being recognized for developing innovative solutions. Other popular tools of WDMtech are vBizz (A Business Management Tool), vRestaurant (A booking system, table planners, list, rate & review tool for Restaurants), vData (Data Management Tool), FleetPath360 (A GPS Tool for water and land fleets) etc. For more information visitContact Us-sales@wdmtech.com



