Ansel Elgort, Auli’i Cravalho and More to Star in Spring Awakening Film

Tammy Smith Casting reportedly has found their leads for upcoming Spring Awakening Film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Globe Nominee, Ansel Elgort, who is already set to make his musical film debut next year in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story as Tony, has been cast as Melchior Gabor in the highly anticipated film, Spring Awakening. He will be starring the the upcoming movie, The Goldfinch, which has already received a lot of Oscar buzz. Melchior is definitely the heart throb of the story, nothing new to Ansel Elgort. He won hearts over with his performance in The Fault In Our Stars back in 2014.

Playing opposite Ansel Elgort will be Auli’i Cravalho, who is best known for being the voice of Moana, as Wendla Bergman. She has also been seen in the Musical Theatre-style TV show Rise on NBC, where she played Wendla Bergman. Cavarlho is also going to be playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid Live on ABC. A fantastic voice, this will be her first non voice over film!

Emmy Nominee, Maisie Williams, surprisingly, will be taking on the role of Ilse. If she plays this part anything like she played her character on Game of Throwns we should not be worried. The character Ilse is a very rebellious character and I don’t think that Williams will have trouble portraying her. We haven’t heard Maisie Williams sing yet, but there is no need to be worried about that at all. Maisie will be starring in the upcoming Marvel Film The New Mutants, coming to theaters this spring.

Playing the role of Moritz Stiefel is Tom Fetner. Tom Fetner is a rising talent who will be seen in the Netflix Film Hillbilly Elegy, which will definitely be an Oscar bound film. He is also rumored to be starring in Ron Howard’s Spy vs. Spy, along side Academy Award Nominee Saoirse Ronan. Fetner has a long background in Musical Theatre, he even has already done Spring Awakening. Moritz Stiefel is definitely an award winning role in the past and this will be no different.

Steven Sater will be Directing, Writing and Producing this film. This is the first time any of his pieces have been made into a film so we can expect him to go all out with this one.

Sater’s partner, Duncan Sheik, who wrote the music for Spring Awakening reported that he will be writing new songs for this film. This will be very exciting for all Broadway fans. This is also a good way for them to get an Oscar for Beat Original Song.

This movie has been in the works for almost 7 years. Tammy Smith Casting said that they were waiting for the right cast and crew to make this story come to life. Sater has always seen this piece of art as a film but knew he needed to wait for the perfect moment to make it.

Additions to the Cast to be announced at a later date.

This movie will be start production in early Spring 2022 in Germany and is set to have a Theatrical Release Christmas 2023

This information was given by Tammy Smith Casting.



