European proptech company Consorto raises €500,000 seed round

Consorto CEO Philip Verzun

Consorto has the potential to become the number one CRE marketplace in Europe. The team is experienced, motivated and supported by advisors, including StartUp Wise Guys and Zenith Family Office.” — Consorto lead investor, Boris Skvortsov

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- European proptech start-up Consorto , which has offices in the Netherlands and Estonia, has raised seed funding of €500,000.Consorto, which is believed to be the first pan-European commercial proptech B2B online marketplace, connects professional investors to commercial real estate investment opportunities.The investment will allow further development of its digital platform that provides AI-driven deal matching and deal-flow automation.Founder and CEO, Philip Verzun says, “Consorto improves cross-border commercial real estate searches, allowing our registered users to generate relevant leads in less time.“It can be difficult for investors to source cross-border investments in Europe without access to the right contacts. This is where we come in, helping investors find new deals and realtors and developers to grow their business.”Lead investor, Boris Skvortsov, who is an experienced startup investor and real estate professional, says, “Consorto has the potential to become the number one CRE marketplace in Europe. The team is experienced, motivated and supported by advisors including StartUp Wise Guys and Zenith Family Office.”EstateGuru.co Co-founder, Marek Pärtel, who also invested in Consorto, says, “I believe the business model — consolidating commercial property online and offline offers in single platform and creating a handy tool for market participants — has a lot of potential. The market needs more transparency and disruption to shake the dominance of big players.”Consorto was founded in 2018 and is based in Amsterdam and Tallinn. It features CRE listings from office, industrial, retail, hotels and resorts, land, mixed use, special purpose and development sectors.Users can create, view and save personal listings reports and connect with interested buyers to close deals.Agents and developers register for free with Consorto to begin uploading their properties and searching. Listing is free of charge and users only pay a fee once their property is sold.Consorto is a finalist in the Market section of the BUILTWORLD Innovation Contest at ExpoReal 19 in Munich, Germany, in October.The company recently graduated from Startup Wise Guys B2B SaaS acceleration program in Tallinn, Estonia. Startup Wise Guys is Europe’s most experienced B2B startup accelerator and one of the most active early-stage investors in the region. It has invested in and accelerated almost 150 new businesses from more than 40 countries.For further information about Consorto and to list and view properties, visit https://www.consorto.com/ ENDSSeptember 2019Press information: For more details, email media@consorto.com



