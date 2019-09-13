Hoyer Statement on the 25th Anniversary of VAWA

“Today, we mark twenty-five years since President Clinton signed the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) into law. I was proud to be an original cosponsor of that law, and I have fought to strengthen it with each reauthorization since. In April, the Democratic-led House passed a reauthorization with bipartisan support. This legislation is essential to help stamp out domestic abuse, violence against women and girls, and sexual harassment and provide victims and survivors with the resources to recover and seek justice.

“I continue to call on Senate Republicans - who have not even introduced a VAWA reauthorization - to take up the House-passed bill, which also includes a provision to ensure the Debbie Smith Act does not expire at the end of this month. This is an important program to end the backlog of untested DNA evidence kits that often help bring justice in crimes of sexual violence.

“It has been months since the House passed a bill to renew expired VAWA programs and ensure the Debbie Smith Act does not expire. I urge Senator McConnell to stop delaying and allow the Senate to vote on this bipartisan VAWA reauthorization. We must not allow the lapse of crucial VAWA programs continue, nor should we allow the Debbie Smith Act expire.”