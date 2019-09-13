When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Urban Remedy, a California-based producer and retailer of ultra-fresh, organic meals, is voluntarily recalling 76 salads and wraps that contain spinach that may be contaminated with E. coli. Seventy-six salads and wraps are still unaccounted for. No juices or any other products are being recalled.

“In an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling a limited number of our products that contain potentially contaminated spinach,” said Paul Coletta, the company’s CEO. “We’re taking preventative action to keep our customers safe, although no illness has been reported to date.”

E. coli normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most varieties of E. coli are harmless. Some strains can cause health problems.

Spinach from a supplier tested positive for a small amount of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria. Coletta said Urban Remedy will no longer buy spinach from the supplier.

The products were sold in Urban Remedy’s retail stores, at Whole Foods Markets, online, and at other California retailers. All remaining affected products have been removed from store shelves and the Urban Remedy website. No illnesses have been reported.

“All of the potentially affected products have a use-by date of September 15,” said Coletta. “If you purchased any of these products, please don’t eat them – throw them out, or return them to the store for a full refund.”

List of affected products:

Item Name UPC Item Code Use-By Date Product Size Quantity Black Rice Umeboshi Bowl 813377 022595 9/15/2019 12 oz 30 The Benedict Brunch Bowl 813377 022854 9/15/2019 9.7 oz 21 Samosa Cauli Wrap 813377 023097 9/15/2019 6.7 oz 14 Green Tea Leaf Salad 813377 023158 9/15/2019 6.7 oz 11

Consumers with additional questions can call (855) 875-8423.