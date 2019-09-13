Media Advisory: Canada’s unions to put fairness at the heart of election campaign in Metro Vancouver

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff will be in Burnaby, Saturday, as part of a tour by Canada’s unions to promote priority issues with workers ahead of next month’s federal election. The national tour includes training for union activists. The training will help prepare workers to canvass their communities in battleground ridings, like Metro Vancouver’s, throughout Canada. He will be available to speak to media about “A Fair Canada for Everyone,” the CLC’s federal election campaign, which launched on Labour Day.



Canada’s unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities.

Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President What: CLC Campaign School Where: Bonsor Recreation Complex, 6550 Bonsor Ave When: September 14, 9:30 a.m.

