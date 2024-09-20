Hill Country Mile Rod Run is Ready to Roll This Fall in Boerne!

Revving Up for a Weekend of Classic Cars, Live Music, and Family Fun in Historic Boerne!

Boerne, TX, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Boerne, TX, is proud to play host to the Hill Country Mile Rod Run, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024! After more than three decades of expertly showcasing hot rods in downtown Boerne, last year’s event opened its categories to include American-made cars, trucks, and motorcycles aged 1975 and older. This year the community is looking forward to a repeat performance, featuring broader participation, including fully restored models as well as works in progress.

Originally called the Key to the Hills Rod Run, this event was founded to bring classic car and motorcycle owners/builders together from across Texas and beyond to share their mutual passion. Renamed and relaunched in 2023, it will again be held in grand style on Boerne’s Main Street, welcoming vehicle enthusiasts and afficionados for this unique annual event.

With the introduction of more categories in the 2023 revamp of the event, it was the hope of organizers to welcome broader interest, and this year, plans are underway to grow from that renewal and rousing success. Last year’s event saw excellent attendance as at least 2K visitors made their way into Boerne, approximately 250 cars, and beautiful weather. The 2024 Hill Country Mile Rod Run will host food vendors and merchants featuring everything from hot dogs and soda to hair cuts, bumper stickers, and car parts! Live music as well as activities for the whole family will be onsite and ready to let the good times roll!

Main Street in Boerne will be closed from River Road to Main Plaza and Blanco Road on Saturday, Oct. 12th, for participants to showcase their cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Sponsors and participants will also feature completed classics, works in progress, and all the products, parts, and services used to give them new life!

A new addition to this year’s event is the Friday night (Oct. 11th) pre-show and early check-in party! Organizers will be closing down Old San Antonio Road next to Main Plaza for participants to bring their ride, some chairs, and their favorite beverage to enjoy an evening of live music by Spud Sims & The Beltways. The band begins at 6:00 p.m., and guests can cruise Main Street, meet up with friends, listen to some live music, and enjoy early check-in for the main event – open to both pre-registered attendees as well as attendees who have yet to! Further details on the early check-in party are available online.

The Hill Country Mile Rod Run is free for the public to explore and welcomes visitors from near and far to enjoy the automobiles it showcases. There will also be an award ceremony highlighting all the time, care, and effort put into both the classic models and works in progress on display. The vehicle registration fee for participants is $50 (which includes an event t-shirt). Vendor and sponsor amounts vary accordingly. For more information and to register, please visit hcmrodrun.com.

Boerne’s premiere classic car show continues its reign as a successful and fun annual event. Guests can plan their trip to Boerne by visiting the Hill Country Mile Rod Run and Visit Boerne websites for further details, including accommodation recommendations and dining options. Pack your bags and plan your perfect Boerne adventure in the Texas Hill Country!

