COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Prepared Food
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
may be contaminated with E. coli
- Company Name:
- Urban Remedy
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Urban Remedy, a California-based producer and retailer of ultra-fresh, organic meals, is voluntarily recalling 76 salads and wraps that contain spinach that may be contaminated with E. coli. Seventy-six salads and wraps are still unaccounted for. No juices or any other products are being recalled.
“In an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling a limited number of our products that contain potentially contaminated spinach,” said Paul Coletta, the company’s CEO. “We’re taking preventative action to keep our customers safe, although no illness has been reported to date.”
E. coli normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most varieties of E. coli are harmless. Some strains can cause health problems.
Spinach from a supplier tested positive for a small amount of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria. Coletta said Urban Remedy will no longer buy spinach from the supplier.
The products were sold in Urban Remedy’s retail stores, at Whole Foods Markets, online, and at other California retailers. All remaining affected products have been removed from store shelves and the Urban Remedy website. No illnesses have been reported.
“All of the potentially affected products have a use-by date of September 15,” said Coletta. “If you purchased any of these products, please don’t eat them – throw them out, or return them to the store for a full refund.”
List of affected products:
|
Item Name
|
UPC Item Code
|
Use-By Date
|
Product Size
|
Quantity
|Black Rice Umeboshi Bowl
|813377 022595
|9/15/2019
|12 oz
|30
|The Benedict Brunch Bowl
|813377 022854
|9/15/2019
|9.7 oz
|21
|Samosa Cauli Wrap
|813377 023097
|9/15/2019
|6.7 oz
|14
|Green Tea Leaf Salad
|813377 023158
|9/15/2019
|6.7 oz
|11
Consumers with additional questions can call (855) 875-8423.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Nathan Ballard
- (415) 235-6283