BOPP Films for Packaging Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

BOPP Films for Packaging Industry 2019

Description:-

Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene Films or BOPP films are produced by stretching polypropylene film in both machine and transverse direction. BOPP films are gaining popularity in the packaging industry due to its outstanding seal ability, excellent moisture barrier property, and high clarity properties. BOPP are replacing traditional packaging materials such as cellophane, aluminium foil, waxing paper, and others. The rise in its demand as a packaging material is the major factor that is likely to underline the growth of the BOPP films for packaging market in the coming years.

Key Players

Toray Plastics

Profol

Uflex

Cosmo Films

Ampacet Corporation

Manucor

Dunmore Corporation

INNOVIA

Jindal Films Americas

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

FlexFilm

Gettel Group

FuRong

Kinlead Packaging

FSPG

There are several benefits of BOPP films that is expected to push the growth of its global market. Its low density aids in higher yielding percentage, thereby cutting down the production cost. It has low carbon footprint over plastic, hence promotes green manufacturing. It acts as an excellent oxygen and moisture barrier that contribute significantly to the shelf life extension of the content. Its high transparency supports multi-color printing and images of high quality. However, inability of BOPP films to meet grade standards can retard its market growth.

Segmental Outline

The global BOPP films for packaging market has been studied in segments for a clear understanding. Type and applications are the broad categories under which the market has been analysed. By type, the market has been segmented by Wraps, Bags and Pouches, Tapes, Labels, and Printing and Lamination. By applications, the market has been segmented into Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, and Tobacco Packaging.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global market for BOPP films for packaging has been analysed across Europe (the UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Italy), North America (Canada, the United States, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina,), Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt), and Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, Korea, China and Southeast Asia). The APAC market is expected to register robust growth.

Market Key Players

Ampacet Corporation, Manucor, Dunmore Corporation, Jindal Films Americas, INNOVIA, Vibac, Treofan, SIBUR, Impex Global, FlexFilm, FuRong, Kinlead Packaging, Gettel Group, FSPG, Profol, Toray Plastics, Uflex, and Cosmo Films are prominent providers of BOPP Films.

