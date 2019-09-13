Press Release 13 September 2019

Statement on Beef Talks

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, will convene talks tomorrow Saturday 14 September with a view to finding an urgent solution to the current dispute.

“Now is the time for people to take a step back from entrenched positions and to take a positive approach towards resolving their differences.

I have engaged intensively with all sides and have a deep understanding of the outstanding issues, and the emotion, involved. I expect all sides to recognise the urgency of the current situation, and to enter talks in good faith and with a firm intention to reach agreement tomorrow. “

