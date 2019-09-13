There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,180 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Beef Talks

Press Release 13 September 2019

 

Statement on Beef Talks

 

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, will convene talks tomorrow Saturday 14 September with a view to finding an urgent solution to the current dispute.

 

“Now is the time for people to take a step back from entrenched positions and to take a positive approach towards resolving their differences.

 

I have engaged intensively with all sides and have a deep understanding of the outstanding issues, and the emotion, involved.  I expect all sides to recognise the urgency of the current situation, and to enter talks in good faith and with a firm intention to reach agreement tomorrow. “

 

 

 

Date Released: 13 September 2019

