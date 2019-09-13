Organic Fertilizers Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The Wise guy report provides the evaluation of Global Organic Fertilizers Market - 2018 – 2025 analysis. Organic fertilizers are derived or made from human waste, animal waste or vegetable matter. According to the report the market for organic fertilizers is estimated at USD 6.30 billion in 2017, reaching USD 11.15 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.08 percent over the forecast period.

Animal segment dominates the global Organic Fertilizers owing the advanced nutritional content of animal-based organic fertilizers, which are more beneficial for crops.Plant raw material market will grow by availability of major potassium and silica contents in plants and these Potassium and silica help to improve the resistance of crops to disease and lodging.

TheGlobal Organic Fertilizers Marketis expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018-2025, owing to government and non-profit organization’s initiatives to promote and support natural based farming practices. Moreover, organic fertilizers break down according to nature's rules, so they may not release nutrients as soon as possible. As a result, the market growth is hampered due to the decline in consumer interest. The report provides the information of product application of market, Geographical Analysis, product type of market.

Segmentation of Global Organic Fertilizers Market - 2018 – 2025

Global Organic Fertilizers Market based on Application defines Farming 65% and Gardening 35%. The Objective of report is to identify commercial opportunities in organic fertilizers products market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

The report aims to visualize the composition of the global organic fertilizers market products across each indication, in terms of form, source and application highlighting the critical commercial assets and players. It analyzes the Product mapping in excel for the essential organic fertilizers products of all major market players.

Global & Regional Market Analysis

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest market growth. The market, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, is experiencing high growth around the globe in terms of value. Increasing per capita income results in high demand for organic food, which is also driving this region's organic fertilizer market. In addition, advances in communication technology have enabled people to become aware of the dynamics of growth and wellness that have boosted this market globally, particularly in developing countries like Brazil and India.

Fruits & vegetables, cereals and grains are the major crops produced in these countries. India, China, and Australia are the key countries that play an important role in agriculture. Cotton, sugar cane, fruits & vegetables and cereals are the most important agricultural commodities exported from these countries.

