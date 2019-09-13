Food Testing & Certification Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Food Testing & Certification Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Food Testing & Certification Market

Global Food Testing and Certification Market is surging as food-related health hazards are significantly increasing. Detecting and eliminating the cause decay in food from food production to processing and packaging are very complex and involves various testing methods. Advancement in technology has ensured in delivering safer products to end users. Rising awareness among retailers and consumers to check for the certifications are also adding to the cause.

Governments from various countries are burdened with food related diseases, some of which are chronic in nature. Initiatives from Governments to ensure proper certification processes to meet regulatory demands are boosting the market.



Key Players of Global Food Testing & Certification Market =>

Leading players of this market are SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, AsureQuality Ltd and many others. Some leading companies are partnering with various Government initiatives and taking up active role to develop this market.



Segments:

Food Testing and Certification market has witnessed a surge worldwide. Providing good quality processing and proper nourishment are the main concern. The global market is segmented based on testing, certification, technology and food & feed industry, for a better understanding overall.

Testing can be sub-segmented into Allergen testing – the allergen protein needs to be identified and segregated using proper label, as it might cause anaphylactic shock to an individual. GMO or Genetically Modified Organisms testing – it is required to meet regulatory and consumer demands. Heavy Metal Testing – food regulatory boards are concerned about the presence of metals such as Arsenic, Mercury, Lead and many others, in the food items, which resulted in strict testing and regulatory practices. Microbial testing is conducted to eliminate disease causing microorganisms from food products. Mycotoxin tests are helpful in detecting toxic materials in food materials. Dioxin or Persistent organic pollutants testing is to analyze and take necessary measures to remove such pollutants from food products. Residue Testing examine food remains to make it safe for consumption. Packaging testing is conducted to eliminate causes such as chemical reactions from the packaged food.

Various certification processes are in place to mitigate the risk involved in the food industries, such as BRC, IFS, ISO, Organic, Halal, Kosher, SQF, Gluten free and others.

Advanced technologies such as Chromatography, PCR, ELISA, Convenience based, Immunoassay based are used as testing methods.

Beverages, Egg meat poultry & fish products, dairy products, ingredients & additives, baby foods, pet food & animal feed and others are end-user segments of the Food & Feed Industry.

Regional Analysis:

Strict regulatory practices in North America backed with various new technologies are in place to determine and eradicate hazards resulted from food industry. Setting up new laboratories and infrastructures have given rise to the food testing and certification industry. European market is also engaging similar practices to ensure deliveries of safer food products to their customers. Asia Pacific region is also emerging as a contributor to this market due to its growing population and food related disease. Government initiatives are boosting the growth for infrastructural setups. Initiatives to detect and eliminate the root cause for food contamination is what the industry is striving for.



