Silicones Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

The polymer industry is currently going through a massive transformation. Companies are looking for alternatives to include advanced solutions that involve polymers. These polymers come cheap, last long, and are cost-effective. Owing to its diverse nature, industries all around the world have been investing heavily in the field.

One such polymer that is a huge hit among companies is the silicones. The substance finds its applications in sealants, lubricants, and adhesives and is known for its heat resistance feature. The substance is made from the repeating units of siloxane and can be obtained in liquid or rubber-like form. The material is known for its chemical, moisture, extreme temperatures and UV resistant properties and hence is expected to grow at phenomenal speeds.

The global silicones market hit a major high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx percent in the next few years. By the year 2025, the market is expected to hit a major high.

The silicones industry is affected by a significant number of factors. The key industries that have been affected by the growth opportunities have been investing heavily on the growth of the industry. However, fierce competition would not allow the new entrant in the industry.

Some of the major industries in the field are CSL Evonik Industries AG, Quantum Silicones, Bluestar Silicones International Co., Wacker Chemie GmbH and several others. These companies know the industry inside out and know what works and what does not.

Major factors affecting the growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth of the silicones industry. The compound finds its application in all major industries. From electronics to the defense sector, the compound is used extensively in every major industry.

The growing demand for electronics items followed by an increasing requirement of lightweight materials used in the automobile industry has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. The demand is also triggered by the use of silicones in the construction industry where the material has replaced several items.

However, the huge production cost is expected to hamper the growth prospects of the industry. Companies need solutions that last long with minimum or no maintenance.

Major geographical regions

The vast applications have helped the industry to expand in almost every major country. A vast number of applications characterizes the silicones industry. However, the Asia Pacific region has been leading the race due to the presence of electronics manufacturing factories across China. The growth in demand can also be attributed to the rise in the number of companies in the automobile sector.

However, the recent trade war between the United States and China has been hurting the global economy. The war is expected not to end soon, and economies all over the world are expecting a global economic meltdown.

However, North America and Europe continue to lead the race with the Middle East following the trail.

