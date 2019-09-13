CAFM Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025
New Report on Global CAFM Software Market 2019 Edition
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global CAFM Software Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 CAFM Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.
Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3993067-global-cafm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global CAFM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAFM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Maintenance Connection
eMaint
Dude Solutions
Hippo
IBM
ServiceChannel
Fiix
UpKeep
Siveco
IFS
ManagerPlus
Axxerion
MPulse
MVP Plant
MCS Solutions
DPSI
Real Asset Management
MicroMain
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others (Retail, and metal and mining)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global CAFM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the CAFM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3993067-global-cafm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global CAFM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global CAFM Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Oil and Gas
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Others (Retail, and metal and mining)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Maintenance Connection
12.1.1 Maintenance Connection Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.1.4 Maintenance Connection Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Maintenance Connection Recent Development
12.2 eMaint
12.2.1 eMaint Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.2.4 eMaint Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 eMaint Recent Development
12.3 Dude Solutions
12.3.1 Dude Solutions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.3.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development
12.4 Hippo
12.4.1 Hippo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.4.4 Hippo Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hippo Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 ServiceChannel
12.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development
12.7 Fiix
12.7.1 Fiix Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.7.4 Fiix Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fiix Recent Development
12.8 UpKeep
12.8.1 UpKeep Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.8.4 UpKeep Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 UpKeep Recent Development
12.9 Siveco
12.9.1 Siveco Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.9.4 Siveco Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Siveco Recent Development
12.10 IFS
12.10.1 IFS Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 CAFM Software Introduction
12.10.4 IFS Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 IFS Recent Development
12.11 ManagerPlus
12.12 Axxerion
12.13 MPulse
12.14 MVP Plant
12.15 MCS Solutions
12.16 DPSI
12.17 Real Asset Management
12.18 MicroMain
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
8411985042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.