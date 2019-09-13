Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

CAFM Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global CAFM Software Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global CAFM Software Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 CAFM Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems. 

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3993067-global-cafm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global CAFM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAFM Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Maintenance Connection 
eMaint 
Dude Solutions 
Hippo 
IBM 
ServiceChannel 
Fiix 
UpKeep 
Siveco 
IFS 
ManagerPlus 
Axxerion 
MPulse 
MVP Plant 
MCS Solutions 
DPSI 
Real Asset Management 
MicroMain

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud Based 
On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Government 
Oil and Gas 
Healthcare 
Transportation and Logistics 
Manufacturing 
Energy and Utilities 
Others (Retail, and metal and mining)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global CAFM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the CAFM Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3993067-global-cafm-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global CAFM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Cloud Based 
1.4.3 On-Premises 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global CAFM Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Government 
1.5.3 Oil and Gas 
1.5.4 Healthcare 
1.5.5 Transportation and Logistics 
1.5.6 Manufacturing 
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities 
1.5.8 Others (Retail, and metal and mining) 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Maintenance Connection 
12.1.1 Maintenance Connection Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.1.4 Maintenance Connection Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Maintenance Connection Recent Development 
12.2 eMaint 
12.2.1 eMaint Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.2.4 eMaint Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 eMaint Recent Development 
12.3 Dude Solutions 
12.3.1 Dude Solutions Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.3.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development 
12.4 Hippo 
12.4.1 Hippo Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.4.4 Hippo Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Hippo Recent Development 
12.5 IBM 
12.5.1 IBM Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development 
12.6 ServiceChannel 
12.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development 
12.7 Fiix 
12.7.1 Fiix Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.7.4 Fiix Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Fiix Recent Development 
12.8 UpKeep 
12.8.1 UpKeep Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.8.4 UpKeep Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 UpKeep Recent Development 
12.9 Siveco 
12.9.1 Siveco Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.9.4 Siveco Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Siveco Recent Development 
12.10 IFS 
12.10.1 IFS Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 CAFM Software Introduction 
12.10.4 IFS Revenue in CAFM Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 IFS Recent Development 
12.11 ManagerPlus 
12.12 Axxerion 
12.13 MPulse 
12.14 MVP Plant 
12.15 MCS Solutions 
12.16 DPSI 
12.17 Real Asset Management 
12.18 MicroMain

 Continued….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
8411985042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
8411985042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Joint Replacement Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
Pain Management Devices Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026
Food Testing & Certification Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026
View All Stories From This Author