Sweet Woodruff Releases Summer's End Collection

Our natural skincare products are handcrafted with carefully selected, organic ingredients. Some ingredients are even sourced from our very own homestead.

DANSVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Miranda Woodruff from Sweet Woodruff is releasing a brand new collection, Summer's End. Each product will be individually made by herself. The Summer's End collection will be released on Friday, September 13th, 2019.Sweet Woodruff is known for helping crunchy mamas, so they don't have to worry about what they are putting on their families and themselves.Thus, Miranda has created an entire product line that her fans have been asking for. Including armpit detoxes. The new collection is scheduled to go live September 13th, 2019 at noon EST.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website Etsy where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.Their natural skincare products are designed to make mamas feel as if they handcrafted them themselves.Several products are made with energy cleansing essential oils to capitalize on today's trends.Some products are made without essential oils, which can safely be used on infants.Her collection also includes travel sizes and aromatherapy rollers, for easy traveling.Each individual product has it's own name. A few examples are:Fungus-Among-Us Salve $19.99Booty Buns Zinc Cream $16.50Sweet Dreamies Ice Creamies Salve $14.99Lymph Massage Aromatherapy Roller $14.99Island Breeze Deodorant $12.99The Summer's End collection ranges in prices from $5.99 to $38.99.Miranda is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.



