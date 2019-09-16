R4G to Offer $2500 Purposeful Reward for Participation to Help Fund Kids Cause

Join to Help Kids and Enjoy Rewards www.RewardingLA.com We Find Companies Talented Professionals + Generate Proceeds to Fund Kids Meditation www.RecruitingforGood.com Have Fun for Good

Recruiting for Good is helping fund Kids Meditation; and rewarding people who successfully make referrals with learning experiences, mindfulness, and wellness.

Do you love to make a difference, and enjoy fun for good...join us to do both” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping fund Kids Meditation, and rewarding participation with $2500 toward purposeful learning experiences, love to be fit, escape to meditate , teacher training, and summer camp savingsAccording to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "Do you love to make a difference, and enjoy fun for good. We're rewarding $2500 to enjoy L.A.'s best classes, studios, and even 1 on 1 private sessions."1. Escape to Meditate (studio membership, or 1 on 1 private sessions).2. Learn to Love Cooking, Dancing, or Languages (attend school, or 1 on 1 private classes).3. Love to Be Fit (Enjoy Bar, Pilates, Specialized Training, Spinning, Yoga studio membership, or 1 on 1 private sessions).4. Transform Your Life Learn to Teach Meditation, Pilates, or Yoga (enjoy teacher training savings).5. 2020 Summer Camp Savings (reward available for just 100 families to attend L.A.'s Best Camps).How to Earn $2500 Reward1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search in LA; or refer a family member or friend looking for a fulltime tech job in LA.2. When the referral leads to someone getting a great job with a company, and R4G earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good then, donates $1,000 to Teach Kids Meditation and rewards $2500.Must participate before December 1, 2019 to enjoy $2500 reward.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making life fun and rewarding....in a busy and noisy world we all deserve happiness and peace of mind...."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Inspiring Rewarding Meditation,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements to hire moms who teach meditation...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to inspire participation, and help fund Rewarding Kids Meditation. Built for people who love to make a difference, and have Fun for Good...enjoy L.A.'s Best Rewards www.RewardingLA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.