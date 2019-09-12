UxC Interview with Tim Gitzel, President and CEO of Cameco Corporation

UxC President, Jonathan Hinze, recently had the opportunity to interview Mr. Tim Gitzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cameco Corporation. Mr. Gitzel graciously shared with UxC the latest status and plans of his company and his views on the global nuclear markets. Read full interview here.



