Seventh Annual Edgewater Arts Festival Features Over 100 Artists and 25 Musical Acts
Two Day Fest for Artists and Art Lovers September 28 & 29, 2019, in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago
CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgewater Arts Festival http://www.edgewaterartists.com/ is the premier art-focused, neighborhood festival occurring in the diverse Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago. The seventh annual festival will happen on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, 2019, in the 1000 to 1200 block of West Granville from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM (6:00 PM on Sunday), rain or shine.
This family-friendly fest features over 100 local and regional artisans with creations in every medium along the two blocks in Edgewater with additional artists featured inside Gallery 1070 http://www.edgewaterartists.com/gallery-1070.html. Two stages of live music bookend Broadway and Sheridan and feature 25 eclectic musical acts from plugged-in rock and roll to acoustic, flamenco, big band brass horn sounds, and more. A Youth Art Activities Area will offer hands-on art classes for all ages, face painting, a puppet show, and music. The pop-up beer garden will sell Lucky Girl http://luckygirlbrewery.com/ beer plus wine and food from newly opened Edgewater neighbor Farm Bar https://farm-bar.com/. All the restaurants within the fest’s footprint will be open for business, too. Edgewater Arts Festival requests a suggested donation of $5 per person to enter, which will benefit Edgewater Artists in Motion, a 501(c)3 dedicated to fostering art experiences for the long-term benefit and beautification of this vibrant community.
Some of the featured artists include:
Susan Hat http://susanhat.indiemade.com/ clothing and textiles
JRA Studios https://www.jra-studios.com photography
Lindsay Bates Fine Arts http://www.lindseyebates.com/ mixed media arts
Lotus Studio https://www.flickr.com/photos/lotus-studio-artist/albums mixed media arts
Blank Space Artifacts https://blankspaceartifacts.com/ metal and wood objects
Red Ava Designs http://redavadesigns.com/ jewelry
Of Art & Socks http://redavadesigns.com/ clothing and textiles
Journey One Bar at a Time https://www.etsy.com/shop/JourneyOneBarAtATime soap
LuDesigns Jewelry https://www.etsy.com/shop/ludesignsjewelry jewelry
Chicago Night https://www.etsy.com/shop/ludesignsjewelry paintings
In A Bag https://www.etsy.com/shop/inabag/ sculpture
Scott Fincher Photography http://www.scottfincher.com/ photography
Organica by Laura http://organicabylaura.com/ jewelry
Kathy Gemperle Artworks https://www.kathygemperleart.com/ ceramics and glasswork
ATCF Studio https://www.etsy.com/shop/LaCornejaNegra mixed media art
Julia Hagen https://juliahagenartist.squarespace.com/ painting
Marilyn Grad https://www.marilyngrad.com/ mixed media art
Feltwerker https://www.feltwerker.com/ clothing and textiles
Fire Arts http://www.fireartsinc.com/artists/HeckC.html ceramics and glasswork
SunSeaSky Designs https://www.etsy.com/shop/sunseaskydesigns jewelry
Kastina https://www.etsy.com/shop/Kastina?ref=seller-platform-mcnav clothing and textiles
Redefined Map Design https://www.facebook.com/atkal3chicagomap/ mixed media
Nomi Jems http://www.nomijems.com/ clothing and textiles
Kennedy Photos http://kennedy-photos.squarespace.com/ photography
JMK Jewelry https://www.etsy.com/shop/jmkjewellery/ jewelry
K Seven Studio https://ksevenstudio.com/ photography
Laura Kiro Art http://laurakiro.com/index.html paintings
David Kogan https://www.davidkogan.net/ photography
Limba Gal https://www.limbagal.com/ jewelry
Susan Lane Design https://www.susanlanedesign.com/ jewelry
Furever Home Friends https://www.fureverhomefriends.com/ mixed media arts
Abnormal Perspective https://www.abnormalperspective.com/ mixed media arts
Smashing Jewels https://smashingjewels.com/ jewelry
Linares Fine Art https://linaresfineart.com/ photography
Justin D Miller Art https://justindmiller.com/ paintings
Mitzi Bell https://www.etsy.com/shop/Mitzibell wearable art
Chicago Mosaic School https://chicagomosaicschool.com/ mosaics
Lalo Wood Craft https://www.lalowoodcraft.com/ furniture
Twice Baked Pottery http://www.twicebakedpottery.com/ ceramics and glasswork
Erin Okeson http://eno-art.com/ illustrations and drawings
Kore Films https://www.korefilms.com/ photography
Medusa’s Stones http://www.medusasstones.com/ jewelry
Rainy Day Pottery http://www.rainydaypottery.com/ ceramics and glasswork
Weener Ware http://www.weenerware.com/ jewelry
TwentyThou https://www.etsy.com/shop/twentythou jewelry
Fresh and Alive Fine Art https://www.etsy.com/shop/freshandalivefineart paintings
Putnam Designs https://www.etsy.com/shop/freshandalivefineart ceramics and glasswork
Greetings by Jenny https://greetingsbyjenny.com/ mixed media
Everyone Handcrafted Jewelry https://www.everyonehandmade.com/ jewelry
Anatomical Element https://www.etsy.com/shop/anatomicalelement jewelry
Gulliver’s Candles https://gulliverscandles.com/ candles
Thaddeus Art https://www.thaddeusart.com/ paintings
Art by Bala http://www.artbybala.com/ paintings
Edgewater Candles https://edgewatercandles.com/ candles
Lincoln Apparel https://www.facebook.com/LincolnApparel/ wearable art
Marina Veiler Art https://www.facebook.com/MarinaVeilerArt jewelry
Lana Vosk https://www.facebook.com/LANAVOSK wearable art
Matter of Taste Pottery https://www.etsy.com/shop/matteroftastepottery/ ceramics
Soul Spoken Designs https://www.facebook.com/soulspokendesigns jewelry
Lion of Bali https://www.etsy.com/shop/lionofbali/ mixed media arts
Star Lily Creations https://www.starlilycreations.com/ wearable art
Musicians on Saturday, September 28:
Ultimate School of Guitar musicians http://www.ultimateschoolofguitar.com/
Senn High School Band https://www.sennhs.org/
John Weston Trio https://johncharlesweston.com/
Lee Kiser
Christina Christian https://thechristinachristian.com/
Mr. Joe’s Rock and Roll ABC’s
Chicken Fat Klezmer Orchestra http://www.chickenfatklezmer.com
Maja Rios jazz vocalist
Melody Angel http://www.melodyangelmusic.com/
Edgewater Singers
Petra Jazz Duo http://www.petrasings.com/
Owen and The Ghosts https://www.owenandtheghosts.com/
Great Moments in Vinyl http://www.greatmomentsinvinyl.com/ (two different sets)
Acres to Miles https://acrestomiles.com/
Musicians on Sunday, September 29:
Railheart https://www.railheart.com
W_Dervish https://soundcloud.com/w_dervish
John Weston https://johncharlesweston.com/
Snake Season https://snakeseason.bandcamp.com/
The Heights Brass Quintet https://www.heightsbrass.com/
Deep Cricket Night https://www.deepcricketnight.com/
Take Note barbershop
El Payo flamenco
The Granvilles covers
Rhythm Revolution http://www.drummingcircle.com/
What: 7th Annual Edgewater Arts Festival
When: September 28 & 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM/6:00 PM – rain or shine!
Where: Edgewater – 1000 W Granville to 1200 W Granville – Between Broadway & Sheridan
Why: Benefitting Edgewater Artists in Motion
Website: http://www.edgewaterartists.com/
