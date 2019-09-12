Seventh Annual Edgewater Arts Festival Features Over 100 Artists and 25 Musical Acts

Two Day Fest for Artists and Art Lovers September 28 & 29, 2019, in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgewater Arts Festival http://www.edgewaterartists.com/ is the premier art-focused, neighborhood festival occurring in the diverse Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago. The seventh annual festival will happen on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, 2019, in the 1000 to 1200 block of West Granville from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM (6:00 PM on Sunday), rain or shine.

This family-friendly fest features over 100 local and regional artisans with creations in every medium along the two blocks in Edgewater with additional artists featured inside Gallery 1070 http://www.edgewaterartists.com/gallery-1070.html. Two stages of live music bookend Broadway and Sheridan and feature 25 eclectic musical acts from plugged-in rock and roll to acoustic, flamenco, big band brass horn sounds, and more. A Youth Art Activities Area will offer hands-on art classes for all ages, face painting, a puppet show, and music. The pop-up beer garden will sell Lucky Girl http://luckygirlbrewery.com/ beer plus wine and food from newly opened Edgewater neighbor Farm Bar https://farm-bar.com/. All the restaurants within the fest’s footprint will be open for business, too. Edgewater Arts Festival requests a suggested donation of $5 per person to enter, which will benefit Edgewater Artists in Motion, a 501(c)3 dedicated to fostering art experiences for the long-term benefit and beautification of this vibrant community.

Some of the featured artists include:

Susan Hat http://susanhat.indiemade.com/ clothing and textiles

JRA Studios https://www.jra-studios.com photography

Lindsay Bates Fine Arts http://www.lindseyebates.com/ mixed media arts

Lotus Studio https://www.flickr.com/photos/lotus-studio-artist/albums mixed media arts

Blank Space Artifacts https://blankspaceartifacts.com/ metal and wood objects

Red Ava Designs http://redavadesigns.com/ jewelry

Of Art & Socks http://redavadesigns.com/ clothing and textiles

Journey One Bar at a Time https://www.etsy.com/shop/JourneyOneBarAtATime soap

LuDesigns Jewelry https://www.etsy.com/shop/ludesignsjewelry jewelry

Chicago Night https://www.etsy.com/shop/ludesignsjewelry paintings

In A Bag https://www.etsy.com/shop/inabag/ sculpture

Scott Fincher Photography http://www.scottfincher.com/ photography

Organica by Laura http://organicabylaura.com/ jewelry

Kathy Gemperle Artworks https://www.kathygemperleart.com/ ceramics and glasswork

ATCF Studio https://www.etsy.com/shop/LaCornejaNegra mixed media art

Julia Hagen https://juliahagenartist.squarespace.com/ painting

Marilyn Grad https://www.marilyngrad.com/ mixed media art

Feltwerker https://www.feltwerker.com/ clothing and textiles

Fire Arts http://www.fireartsinc.com/artists/HeckC.html ceramics and glasswork

SunSeaSky Designs https://www.etsy.com/shop/sunseaskydesigns jewelry

Kastina https://www.etsy.com/shop/Kastina?ref=seller-platform-mcnav clothing and textiles

Redefined Map Design https://www.facebook.com/atkal3chicagomap/ mixed media

Nomi Jems http://www.nomijems.com/ clothing and textiles

Kennedy Photos http://kennedy-photos.squarespace.com/ photography

JMK Jewelry https://www.etsy.com/shop/jmkjewellery/ jewelry

K Seven Studio https://ksevenstudio.com/ photography

Laura Kiro Art http://laurakiro.com/index.html paintings

David Kogan https://www.davidkogan.net/ photography

Limba Gal https://www.limbagal.com/ jewelry

Susan Lane Design https://www.susanlanedesign.com/ jewelry

Furever Home Friends https://www.fureverhomefriends.com/ mixed media arts

Abnormal Perspective https://www.abnormalperspective.com/ mixed media arts

Smashing Jewels https://smashingjewels.com/ jewelry

Linares Fine Art https://linaresfineart.com/ photography

Justin D Miller Art https://justindmiller.com/ paintings

Mitzi Bell https://www.etsy.com/shop/Mitzibell wearable art

Chicago Mosaic School https://chicagomosaicschool.com/ mosaics

Lalo Wood Craft https://www.lalowoodcraft.com/ furniture

Twice Baked Pottery http://www.twicebakedpottery.com/ ceramics and glasswork

Erin Okeson http://eno-art.com/ illustrations and drawings

Kore Films https://www.korefilms.com/ photography

Medusa’s Stones http://www.medusasstones.com/ jewelry

Rainy Day Pottery http://www.rainydaypottery.com/ ceramics and glasswork

Weener Ware http://www.weenerware.com/ jewelry

TwentyThou https://www.etsy.com/shop/twentythou jewelry

Fresh and Alive Fine Art https://www.etsy.com/shop/freshandalivefineart paintings

Putnam Designs https://www.etsy.com/shop/freshandalivefineart ceramics and glasswork

Greetings by Jenny https://greetingsbyjenny.com/ mixed media

Everyone Handcrafted Jewelry https://www.everyonehandmade.com/ jewelry

Anatomical Element https://www.etsy.com/shop/anatomicalelement jewelry

Gulliver’s Candles https://gulliverscandles.com/ candles

Thaddeus Art https://www.thaddeusart.com/ paintings

Art by Bala http://www.artbybala.com/ paintings

Edgewater Candles https://edgewatercandles.com/ candles

Lincoln Apparel https://www.facebook.com/LincolnApparel/ wearable art

Marina Veiler Art https://www.facebook.com/MarinaVeilerArt jewelry

Lana Vosk https://www.facebook.com/LANAVOSK wearable art

Matter of Taste Pottery https://www.etsy.com/shop/matteroftastepottery/ ceramics

Soul Spoken Designs https://www.facebook.com/soulspokendesigns jewelry

Lion of Bali https://www.etsy.com/shop/lionofbali/ mixed media arts

Star Lily Creations https://www.starlilycreations.com/ wearable art

Musicians on Saturday, September 28:

Ultimate School of Guitar musicians http://www.ultimateschoolofguitar.com/

Senn High School Band https://www.sennhs.org/

John Weston Trio https://johncharlesweston.com/

Lee Kiser

Christina Christian https://thechristinachristian.com/

Mr. Joe’s Rock and Roll ABC’s

Chicken Fat Klezmer Orchestra http://www.chickenfatklezmer.com

Maja Rios jazz vocalist

Melody Angel http://www.melodyangelmusic.com/

Edgewater Singers

Petra Jazz Duo http://www.petrasings.com/

Owen and The Ghosts https://www.owenandtheghosts.com/

Great Moments in Vinyl http://www.greatmomentsinvinyl.com/ (two different sets)

Acres to Miles https://acrestomiles.com/

Musicians on Sunday, September 29:

Railheart https://www.railheart.com

W_Dervish https://soundcloud.com/w_dervish

John Weston https://johncharlesweston.com/

Snake Season https://snakeseason.bandcamp.com/

The Heights Brass Quintet https://www.heightsbrass.com/

Deep Cricket Night https://www.deepcricketnight.com/

Take Note barbershop

El Payo flamenco

The Granvilles covers

Rhythm Revolution http://www.drummingcircle.com/

What: 7th Annual Edgewater Arts Festival

When: September 28 & 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM/6:00 PM – rain or shine!

Where: Edgewater – 1000 W Granville to 1200 W Granville – Between Broadway & Sheridan

Why: Benefitting Edgewater Artists in Motion

Website: http://www.edgewaterartists.com/

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/edgewaterartistsinmotion/

https://twitter.com/edgewaterartist

https://www.instagram.com/edgewaterartistsinmotion/

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9c7lspiq5anumvk/AAD4FFtgRPewS4gf7QN7H-Fna?dl=0



