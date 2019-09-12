Bravo Salon Earns Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

Bravo Salon wins fifth straight Spectrum Award

Cutting-edge salon in Scottsdale earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction.

It is our desire to offer our guests advanced technology, education, luxury products and services combined with extraordinary treatments for the optimum in health and beauty. ” — Alicia Bravo

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering cutting-edge hair services, Bravo Salon is also focused on providing the ultimate experience for each and every customer. Its efforts have made a difference, recently garnering the salon its fifth consecutive Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction from City Beat News.

Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Bravo Salon has been in business since 2003, providing premium haircuts and styles, blowouts, hair coloring services, and specialty services such as Japanese hair straightening, Brazilian blowouts, keratin hair treatments and more. Bravo Salon is current with all the latest trends, products, treatments and new amazing techniques to keep ahead of the industry.

“Our expert staff is highly trained to perform all these services and treatments,” says Owner/Artistic Director Alicia Bravo. “It is our desire to offer our guests advanced technology, education, luxury products and services combined with extraordinary treatments for the optimum in health and beauty.”

In keeping with its vision statement, Bravo Salon is on a mission to be dynamic and create miracles for everyone. “We are driven by creative passion through the art of transformation and creating beautiful hair every time,” says Bravo. “Our approach reflects the latest in great looks and fashion from around the world.”

Realizing that beauty is different for every client, and the goal is to help each and every one feel beautiful, the team at Bravo Salon creates individualized, sophisticated looks that are technically precise and effortlessly chic.

At the heart of everything the Bravo Salon team does is customer service. “Our stylists are all honest, caring individuals who treat all clients the way they deserve with the most respect of their time and money spent,” says Bravo. “Additionally, our entire team has been through advanced training, understanding how to best communicate with our clients to give them the best possible service.”

Clients are pleased with their experiences at Bravo Salon and have praised the salon repeatedly. “I recommend Bravo Salon to everyone who comments on my hair color, cut or style,” says client Cynthia Gerard. “Bravo is consistently the best salon in the Valley. You've got all your bases covered! Thank You Bravo!"

Maddie Price says Bravo Salon has a very welcoming environment and great customer service. “I requested an appointment online and got a call within an hour saying they could get me in that day for a Japanese straightening. I walk in and I'm asked if I want anything to drink — tea, coffee, water. Beautiful salon. Very friendly workers. One of my favorite places. Such a great place to go.”

Bravo Salon is located at 10614 N. 71st Place in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-951-8076 or go online to www.bravosalonaz.com/ or www.facebook.com/BravoSalonAZ. Visit the salon’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BRAVO-SALON-SCOTTSDALE-AZ.

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.



