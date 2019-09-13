Touchstream’s StreamE2E bundle - the most economic live stream monitoring solution.

If you can extract the data, you can put it into Touchstream” — Brenton Ough - CEO Touchstream

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Touchstream arrives ready for IBC 2019 with a solidified product that combines all of their technologies packaged under one flag, Stream End to End (StreamE2E).StreamE2E is now a standalone product aiming to become the only tool, online video operations specialists will use to access all of their monitoring technologies. Since day one compatibility is the core of StreamE2E. It draws a map of the online video delivery chain, from encoding all the way to the player, ingesting data from all specialised softwares and generating video information along the way.StreamE2E includes “StreamCAM” Touchstream's own technology focused on content availability monitoring, and “Incident Playback”, a feature that allows video operations teams to look back into their systems and relive the moment of infrastructure failure to learn from their mistakes and prevent future ones. Through this open technology, video operations will become more efficient at identifying root cause problems alongside the cloud based video delivery chain regardless of their technology providers. And ultimately they will offer more stable live streams and a higher Quality of Service (QoS). Higher QoS implies a happier customer base and a reduced risk of user churn. By offering all these technologies as a unique bundle, Touchstream has made it more affordable and compatible than ever to hop on the monitoring train.About TouchstreamFounded in Melbourne in 2013, Touchstream, has gathered its impressive roster of international clients by offering competitive advantage-based solutions. That is why leading providers of live video and Video-on-Demand including CBS Interactive, Comcast Technology Services, Sky, Sweden’s Viaplay and Australia’s Telstra have turned to Touchstream for a scalable solution for real time, end-to-end monitoring.



