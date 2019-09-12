Magento Web Design Update in BelVG

BelVG Creates a Fresh Magento Web Design Page

RIGA, LATVIA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 10+ years, the BelVG team has been providing the business owners with top-of-the-line ecommerce solutions. Working in this field for a long while, BelVG is fully aware of all the challenges that the entrepreneurs face. Today, it is important for the companies to be distinguished from the uncountable competitors as never before. There are a lot of solutions on how to stand out in the crowd. However, not all of them are worth giving a try.Developing the eye-catching Magento Web Design is one of the solutions that have been proven to work. It is what draws the attention of potential customers, and makes them trust a brand. People tend to judge the book by its cover, and that is why success in ecommerce cannot be reached without a good-looking website. Your product can be truly unique and needed by many, but without an attractive presentation, it might not get the deserved attention.BelVG updated a Web Design page with useful information for business owners and ecommerce enthusiasts. The page contains information about Magento responsive design, marketing, logo and brand design, and the process stages how BelVG takes care of it for the webstores of the customers. There, a person new to design can find the difference between Magento UX and UI, and get access to the simple solutions to the difficult tasks.Besides creating a fresh design for a new online store, on the Web Design page, business owners can learn about the option of redesigning the existing one and upgrading it according the latest ecommerce trends. To remain an industry leader, even the most prosperous brands have to go through changes to keep up with the pace of innovations. BelVG offers outdated Magento development services for ecommerce websites and provides with the opportunity to get a modern look that will please the eye of their long-term and new customers.About usBelVG is a leading ecommerce development company with plenty of experience working with Magento and PrestaShop platforms. Over the years, the BelVG team manage to enter new markets in Europe and North America, launched 100+ online stores and worked on 400+ eCommerce projects. All the leading developers of the company are Zend and Magento certified engineers. More than 10+ team members successfully passed Zend Certified PHP Certification, and over 20+ are Magento Certified Developers (JavaScript Certified, Professional Developer, Professional Developer Plus). 10+ have PrestaShop certificates. For more information, visit the website - https://belvg.com



