WorkPal Proud To Support U18 Hockey Boys Team

In a joint collaboration with Barclay Communications they endeavour to support the development of youth sports.

BELFAST, CO ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkPal are delighted to announce their full year sponsorship of the U18 Ulster Hockey boys team. In a joint collaboration with Barclay Communications they endeavour to support the development of youth sports.Belfast based company WorkPal specialises in streamlining the workflow process from initial job assignment to client invoicing, resulting in a user-friendly, end-to-end job management system. Their field service management software is used by 100’s of business nationwideSince their inception in 2013, they have grown from strength to strength, acquiring an impressive client base. In the 6 years of operation, they have opened offices in Scotland, Ireland and most recently the United States as well as their Head Office in Belfast, Northern Ireland."We realise how important sports are to young people and are proud to be the official sponsors of the U18’s boys team" said Ian Megahey, Sales Director at WorkPal.With over 16,000 participants playing the sport on a weekly basis, and with efforts to grow the figures in the next few years, the development of youth sports is vital. The support of businesses such as WorkPal and Barclay Communications play a fundamental role in helping the youth of today become the success stories of tomorrow.The squad are now looking forward to Hockey Ireland’s annual Interprovincial tournament which takes place around the end of September every year. WorkPal and Barclay Communications wish the team every success in the upcoming leagues and cup competitions for 2019/20.Hockey in Ulster has never been so popular and without doubt has a bright future ahead!



