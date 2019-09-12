STEWARDSHIP TECHNOLOGY TO OFFER GIVEGAME, SOCIAL FUNDRAISING WITH GAMES TIED TO SPORTS & POP CULTURE EVENTS

A host of live events are available to clients and partners to raise money for nonprofits throughout the year

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiveGame , Inc. has partnered with Stewardship Technology to offer a revolutionary approach to fundraising to its clients. Stewardship Technology is a leading donation and 403(b) contribution management provider that serves more than 15,000 nonprofit organizations.“GiveGame brings a new approach to fundraising for engagement with donors that we are happy to introduce to our clients,” said Nina Vellayan, President of Stewardship Technology.GiveGame is a social fundraising platform that makes giving fun. Nonprofits can use major sports events, awards shows, and reality TV shows to raise money for their cause with this new channel. GiveGame offers a variety of games that bring donors and supporters together with friendly competition - for events like: each week of NFL and college football, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, The Academy Awards and many more. GiveGame works well as an additional channel for nonprofits already using peer-to-peer fundraising, as well as nonprofits that want to boost donations from the 18-34 year old demographic group that will enjoy the trophies, badges and achievements from playing and giving.“GIveGame is excited to partner with Stewardship Technology to help bring a new option that is the future of fundraising. The next generation of donors wants to support causes that are meaningful, but they need a platform that is social, engaging, and fun through friendly competition and gameplay,” said GiveGame CEO and Founder, Matt Golis.About StewardshipStewardship Technology strives to make a difference for its clients by providing custom technology solutions that fund and fulfill their missions. With more than 15,000 nonprofits and two decades of delivering smart, easily-integrated solutions, Stewardship has a proven track record and a purpose of serving its clients.About GiveGameGiveGame is the future of fundraising for CSR, nonprofit organizations, and individuals raising money for nonprofits. GiveGame donors have the fun of watching the leaderboard and competing for bragging rights, all while supporting a great 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.



