Luxe London Society Condos Built for Long Term Investment

Luxe London Waterloo, Ontario

People are rapidly investing in Luxe London Condos due to high return and low risk.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Society Developments is offering a new investment opportunity for Luxe London Society Condos . Society Developments is a forerunner in building a luxury brand that is distinct in the emerging world of high-rise condominiums. Society has truly become an integral part of defining the future of real estate development. Luxe London Society Condos is located in London, proximate to both the entertainment district and London Business centre. It consists of 300 contemporary suites with world-class amenities, which include a signature 40 seat Movie theatre. Society offers the luxuries of a state-of-the-art fitness centre, whirlpool spa, business centre, and so much more.Time and time again, real estate has been one of the highest yields and safest investments an investor can make over the long term. Market research has shown that rental income grows with property values, offering appropriate investment returns at any entry point. When market values fluctuate, rental income historically continues to increase. As an investor, you put 20% down, and your tenants put down the next 80%. It is almost like buying property at an 80% discount.The demand for residential rental space continues to stay high. Vacancy rates are consistently low for rental housing. According to Forbes, rents increased by nearly 5% in 2018. The demand for rental housing is outweighing supply. Thus, Luxe London Society is highly desirable for real estate investors looking for safe investments.Craft Property Group manages operations for Luxe London Society Condos. Craft Property Group has an excellent track record of 100% occupancy for the properties they manage. Craft Property Group will market your suite, process applications, and collect rent. Craft offers a hassle-free investment opportunity that allows investors to sit back and relax and watch their investment work for them.Craft Property Group has over 25 years of experience in the condominium and hospital industry. Craft has a deep-rooted understanding of how to foster a safe and welcoming environment for tenants while providing owners with first-class property management.Luxe London Society Condos are stunning, modern suites that showcase spacious layouts. Units have large, expansive windows allowing natural light to cascade in all day long. Each Luxe London suite features designer kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The impressive built-in luxury tv unit is a feature piece of each living space.Young professionals make up 56% of London’s population. Society Developments has experienced 100% occupancy since the day of opening. Because the building is complete and fully rented, the risk is mitigated, and as an investor, you will start making money immediately.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.