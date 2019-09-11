Current Press releases

Porsche and Polyphony Digital Inc. extend strategic partnership Virtual world premiere at the IAA

Stuttgart/Tokyo . Porsche and the Japanese video game development studio Polyphony Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, increase their collaboration. During the International Auto Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, the partners announced to launch two new cars for “Gran Turismo Sport”, a video game developed exclusively for PlayStation4 console: the Taycan Turbo S and the design study “917 Living Legend”. The Taycan Turbo S is the top model of the first all-electric sports car from Porsche . In addition, designers from Porsche are currently developing the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Project, which is then being turned into a drivable virtual car by Polyphony Digital Inc. It is expected to appear by the end of next year.

“Motorsport is part of our DNA and racing games offer great opportunities to drive a Porsche yourself on the racetrack,” says Kjell Gruner, Vice President Marketing at Porsche AG. “The multi-award-winning ‘Gran Turismo ’ franchise is the perfect partner for offering our fans the opportunity of having a Porsche experience in racing games. To further strengthen our esports engagement also has highest priority.”

“Since 2017, you can drive Porsche cars in ‘Gran Turismo Sport’. By integrating the Taycan Turbo S and the ‘917 Living Legend’ car in ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ and by working on the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo project, we are further strengthening our partnership,” says Kazunori Yamauchi, series Producer and President of Polyphony Digital Inc.

Three new highlights The Porsche Taycan Turbo S will be made available on “Gran Turismo Sport” as part of a free content update by October 2019. It was possible thanks to development teams from Stuttgart and Tokyo working closely together during the past nine months. Besides a detailed representation of the interior with animated instruments, Porsche and Polyphony Digital Inc. recreated the car’s unique Porsche Electric Sport Sound and its performance as well as the driving characteristics on the race track.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 917, Porsche will bring the design study “917 Living Legend” into “Gran Turismo Sport”. Since Porsche won the 24 hours race of Le Mans for the first time in 1970 with a 917, the car is among the most important racing cars in the motorsport history of the brand. By the exclusive integration into “Gran Turismo Sport”, Porsche and Polyphony Digital Inc. will be combining tradition and innovation. The launch will take place within the first half of 2020.

With the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo project, the Porsche Design team is exploring new horizons. For the first time, a virtual sports car concept which is not linked to series production will be developed which makes a visionary interpretation of the Porsche design DNA possible.

