Castoola and ThinkAnalytics join forces to add value to TV ads

Castoola - ThinkAnalytics

Signed partnership to improve the personalized TV experience for end-users and simplify targeting for the advertising and broadcasting industry.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castoola , an advertising platform that brings added value to ads with its targeted and personalized advertising solution, and ThinkAnalytics , the most widely deployed real-time personalized content recommendations engine in the market today, bringing together upgraded content personalization recommendation and targeted advertising on television, and offer new revenue streams for TV operators.The two companies officialised their partnership in July this year. The aim is to combine the intelligence driven insight from ThinkAnalytics and Castoola´s expertise on serving targeted ads to the viewers. In addition, offering new revenue streams for TV operators and serve more relevant TV ads to the audience through advanced personalization content recommendations and targeted advertising. Shared vision and values of both companies create a successful synergy for personalizing the TV experience of the viewers.Visit both companies at IBC 2019, Amsterdam, to see the results of ThinkAdvertising’s integration with Castoola in a joint demonstration.



