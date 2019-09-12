QuickContractors.com Ranks No. 307 on the 2019 Growth 500

QuickContractors.com eight consecutive Growth 500 award

Canadian Business and Maclean’s ranked QuickContractors.com Inc. No. 307 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies –Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca QuickContractors.com Inc. made the 2019 Growth 500 list with a five-year revenue growth rate of 69%.“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”"QuickContractors.com being recognized on the Growth 500 ranking for an eighth consecutive year is quite an honour," says company CEO and President Trevor Bouchard. "This achievement is made possible by the collective efforts of very dedicated staff members, technicians, suppliers and our senior leadership team. We would not have continued such growth without all of our stakeholders' commitment towards the pursuit of excellence."About the Growth 500For over 30­­­­­ years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.About Canadian BusinessFounded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.About QuickContractors.comRecently completing its' 1 Millionth installation milestone, QuickContractors.com is a staple in the home improvement services industry, delivering services for many of the worlds largest and most recognizable retail and manufacturing brands including The Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, IKEA, Rona, Canadian Tire, The Brick, Leons and EnerCare. QuickContractors.com Inc. services both commercial and residential customers coast-to-coast with its' network of over 3000+ contractors and 95+ support staff.Media contact:Andrew Spurvey, CMOQuickContractors.com Inc.email: andrew.spurvey@quickcontractors.comtel: +1 800-920-1747



