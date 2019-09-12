Juro Launches Tech GC Survey Report in Partnership with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Juro’s Tech GC report reveals the top concerns for legal at high-growth tech companies, with insights from legal leaders at Uber, Monzo, appear [here] and more.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juro, the contract collaboration platform, has partnered with the leading global law firm for high growth tech companies, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (WSGR), to deliver an in-depth analysis of the issues facing tech GCs.

The report is based on 30 conversations with GCs, CLOs and senior in-house lawyers that took place over three months earlier this year. It explores concerns including technology adoption, scaling legal process, and adding value to the business - as well as how to mitigate these challenges. Juro and WSGR’s analysis offers useful insights to legal teams facing the same obstacles.

The impact of technology on the legal industry has resulted in a shift in priorities for legal counsel at high-growth tech companies. The modern lawyer needs to be able to balance traditional processes with innovative technology, whilst enabling the business to achieve its growth targets.

Download the free survey report, ‘The 2019 Tech GC survey’, here.

Daniel Glazer, managing partner of WSGR’s London office, introducing the survey, said:

“The business world is changing at a breathtaking pace, and the current generation of technology lawyers must at all times keep one eye on the legal and one eye on the commercial.”

Richard Mabey, Juro CEO and co-founder, said:

“The legal leaders at high-growth technology companies were a fascinating cohort to survey. The key driver for every department and function at these companies is growth, and this survey confirmed for us that the legal teams at high-growth tech companies represent a leading indicator of behaviour in the industry.”

About Juro:

Juro is a contract collaboration platform founded in 2016 by Richard Mabey and Pavel Kovalevich. Since then, Juro has gone on to raise more than $2m in funding from the likes of Point Nine Capital, Seedcamp, the founders of TransferWise, Indeed and Gumtree. Juro is headquartered in London, with an office in Riga, Latvia.

Visit Juro to find out more.

About WSGR:

WSGR (Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati) is the premier legal advisor to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, as well as the venture firms, private equity firms, and investment banks that finance them. WSGR London provides US access and support for the UK/European tech & life sciences communities.



