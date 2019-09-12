Heimdal Security™ Launches Thor MailSentry™, the Solution against Business Email Compromise (BEC)

How the new email security solution will work & how this innovation will impact the security landscape.

Thor MailSentry™ will, at last, be able to secure the final frontier of cyberattacks. From now on, you can prevent CEO fraud and business email compromise in a single blow dealt to hackers.” — Morten Kjaersgaard, CEO of Heimdal Security.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When cybersecurity advances made hacking a more expensive illegal pursuit, would-be digital thieves switched to social engineering more and more. As long as they could get insiders to trust them, they could make off with company assets in an easier way than fighting the built-in cyber-defenses. That’s why Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks have risen so much over the past few years.Almost every month brings yet more news of successful BEC scams. It’s usually public institutions, like city administrations or hospitals, who get targeted by these scams the most. But businesses also make ripe targets for scammers. On average, a successful BEC scam can cost companies around $59,000 per incident, and the total losses for 2018 amounted $1.2 billion, according to the FBI.To answer the need for extra defenses against BEC attacks, Heimdal™ Security launches Thor MailSentry™. Thor MailSentry™ is a cybersecurity module designed to identify and prevent email fraud. Beyond the simple protection, you can get from a spam filter, this new product will allow businesses everywhere to elude the paralysis of multiple person approvals and double-checks.Morten Kjaersgaard, CEO of Heimdal Security details:“Thor MailSentry™ will, at last, be able to secure the final frontier of cyberattacks: fraud which relies on human trust. Businesses can now no longer be preyed on by ruthless imposters or waste valuable time in double-checking and questioning every seemingly legitimate request. With our new Thor MailSentry™ product, we expect to lead the market for all mail fraud technologies. From now on, you can prevent CEO fraud and business email compromise in a single blow dealt to hackers.”How Will Thor MailSentry™ Work?Thor MailSentry™ is a specialized add-on to any spam filter already in place. It will pair over 125 vectors to detect fraud attempts and properly flag them. Combining email signature scans to word scans in order to detect changed IBAN codes and so on, no suspicious detail will pass unnoticed.The new Thor MailSentry™ product will be available as part of a personalized Thor Enterprise suite, or as a stand-alone module. With its complex network of vectors, the BEC protection cybersecurity product will automatically detect:Business Email Compromise (BEC)Email-deployed MalwarePhishing and Spear PhishingImposter Threats (Modified Invoices)CEO Fraud and Criminal ImpersonationMan-in-the-email and Spoofing AttacksMalicious content in historical emailsWith Thor MailSentry™ your business will also receive live monitoring 24/7 by a team specialized in BEC fraud defense. This way, you can detect malicious intent in due time and prevent any costly mistakes.Raising employee awareness about scams and Business Email Compromise (BEC) is always a good idea, but businesses shouldn’t rely on it. Thor MailSentry™ and its automatic scan vectors will help where human vigilance fails so that scammers won’t stand a chance.At the same time, its intelligence will be aided by the expertise of the 24/7 specialist team on-call for analyzing suspicious emails. With Thor MailSentry™, you can stand out from your competition by harnessing the capability of innovative technology, coupled with human ingeniousness.You can read more about Thor MailSentry™ and schedule a free demo HERE Note: Thor MailSentry™ will be live and ready to deploy on 31st October 2019.About Heimdal Security: Heimdal Security is an emerging cybersecurity company, founded in 2014 in Copenhagen by winners of the world ethical hacking competition Defcon CTF. Since then, the company has grown spectacularly, earning awards for both its proactive security suite (Anti-Malware Solution of the Year in 2018) and for its blog, providing intelligence to security outlets worldwide (Most Educational Security Blog in 2016).This press release was first published here



