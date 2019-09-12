Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court's Decision Upholding the Trump Administration’s Asylum Ban

“The Trump Administration’s policy of turning away desperate and frightened families who are escaping mortal danger is cruel, runs counter to our nation’s values, and is an abuse of presidential power. I strongly disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the ban to be implemented while litigation continues, and I am deeply concerned that families who are fleeing deadly violence and persecution and seeking refuge under our nation’s laws will be not be permitted to apply for asylum at our border. “As litigation moves forward, I hope the courts will uphold our nation’s asylum laws and ensure that our country remains the beacon of hope and justice that Lady Liberty still bears by her torch to the world. I also continue to urge the Trump Administration to stop using the levers of American government to engage in activities that undermine what has always been great about America. Our strength comes not from military might or from economic power; it springs from the generosity, the compassion, and the universal bonds of fraternity with our fellow men and women.”