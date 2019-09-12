AeroCentury Corp. Completes Aircraft Sale

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY), an independent aircraft leasing company, today reported the sale of one of its Saab 340BPlus aircraft, MSN 449 to K.M.R. Aviation Services, Inc. for operation by TAG Airlines in Guatemala. The aircraft was recently delivered to the operator in Guatemala City.

About AeroCentury: AeroCentury is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines. The Company's aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

Toni Prezzo

Chief Financial Officer

(650) 340-1888



