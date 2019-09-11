THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) H.R. 1146 – Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act (Rep. Huffman – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Young Amendment Gosar Amendment #2 Gosar Amendment #3



