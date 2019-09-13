Memesable: The Funny Memes Sharing Application Goes Live

Memesable the funny memes social sharing web-based application is officially launched and is now live.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uber Entertainment Ltd., would like to announce the official launch of ' Memesable ' its funny memes social sharing web-based application. It comes with a simple frontend design, making navigation a cinch and serves content fast, giving users a better experience when it comes to the loading time of content. It does exactly as it says on the box. Memesable makes it easy to upload and share memes to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Memesable does not require users to register in order to upload content to the platform.The application is packed with thousands of user-uploaded content and our database of funny memes grows by the minute. We have integrated the Facebook commenting system which enables users to interact with their favorite funny memes by leaving comments and voting on each post with the thumbs up or down buttons.We have to say Memesable is simplistic which was always the aim, but In the coming weeks, we will be implementing new features and tools which include a meme maker that will enable users to add captions to images, which they can then post directly to the website. Memesable is already proving to be popular on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest and it's followers on those platforms continue to grow at a faster rate than we had anticipated.About usUber Entertainment Ltd., specializes in providing fun web-based entertainment to our users and one of our most popular web applications includes it's funny animals pictures and videos sharing website LUVBAT a popular site for animal-loving people which receives a large volume of users each month.Visit our website: https://www.memesable.com



