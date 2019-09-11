Hoyer Statement on the 18th Anniversary of 9/11

“Today, we mark eighteen years since the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001. As we mourn those lost and reflect on how the events of that day changed our lives and our country, let us pay tribute to the heroes who responded in the minutes and hours after and who deployed far overseas in defense of our nation in the years since. I was proud to bring legislation to the House Floor in the spring to enact a permanent reauthorization of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. That bipartisan effort will ensure that those who continue to suffer health effects from the September 11 attacks and those who lost loved-ones will always be watched over by a grateful nation. “May we find strength and unity in our shared sorrow; may we turn this day of remembrance into a day of resolve, that we will always stand together as one nation, indivisible, to meet the challenges before us and heal our wounds together.”