Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 11, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fish Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potentially elevated levels of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning Company Name: Alfa International Seafood, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Alfa International Seafood, Inc Product Description: Product Description Refrigerated, wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins

Company Announcement

On September 6, 2019, Alfa International Seafood, Inc. of Medley, FL, voluntarily initiated a recall of refrigerated, wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins because of potentially elevated levels of histamine.

The tuna loins were sold at Baker’s, Dillon’s, Gerbes, JayC Food, Kroger and Payless stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The tuna loins were labeled as either Yellowfin Tuna Steaks or Seasoned Yellowfin Tuna Steaks and were sold from either the service counter or tray-packed in a display case. The tuna loins were sold from August 20, 2019 through September 7, 2019 and had sell by dates between August 29, 2019 and September 14, 2019.

There have been five reported illnesses by consumers. While the company feels these were isolated incidents, it has initiated this voluntary recall to take to take every precautionary measure when it comes to customers’ health and safety.

Elevated levels of histamine can produce an allergic reaction called histamine or scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention. However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

Customers who purchased the above products between August 20, 2019 and September 7, 2019 should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling 1-855-551-0118, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.