DriveItAway Adds Vehicle Subscriptions for Individuals & Businesses to its Rental Program For Ride Share Drivers

DriveItAway’s Platform is the First with a Customer Mobile App for Car Dealers to Offer Both Rental Vehicles for Ride Sharing, and Vehicle Subscriptions

We pioneered the turnkey solution for dealer provided car rentals for Uber and Lyft drivers with a Path to Ownership™, now we are bringing the ‘subscription’ side of this business back to dealers” — John F. Possumato

HADDONFIELD, NJ, USA, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway Inc., the industry leader in car dealer focused shared mobility, announces today that it has introduced a new turnkey vehicle subscription/monthly rental program for the benefit of its dealer partners, created to serve both individuals and small businesses who may need a vehicle, but do not want the long term commitment required in a conventional lease or purchase.

DriveItAway is the first to launch a dealer provided platform/customer focused app that offers both rental vehicles for “gig” economy and Ride Share drivers with a Path to Ownership™, and now a comprehensive subscription, or longer term rental offering, for those not driving in the “gig” economy, who want a vehicle without any ownership or lease commitment, the ability to switch to a different vehicle at any time, and the convenience of having insurance, maintenance and road side assistance all included in the deal. In this groundbreaking SaaS technology, DriveItAway moves further along in its mission to provide the “Swiss Army Knife” technology platform for dealer implemented Mobility as a Service.

DriveItAway’s platform, created exclusively for car dealers, focuses on the “low hanging fruit” of current shared mobility offerings, in providing the most advanced driver turnkey app and experience to facilitate temporary rental vehicles for Ride Share (Lyft, Uber) and “gig” drivers, and now also includes the ability for a dealer to offer new and used vehicle subscriptions or long term rentals for non-“gig” drivers, both retail and commercial small business fleet customers, with an all-inclusive package – insurance, maintenance and service, etc. all driven by the customer app.

“We are very excited to offer this new addition to our app and platform, exclusively for car dealers,” says John F. Possumato, President and CEO of DriveItAway, “we pioneered the turnkey solution for dealer focused car rentals/car sharing for Uber and Lyft drivers with a Path to Ownership™, now we are bringing the “subscription” or long term rental side of this business back to dealers for non-ride share drivers, with an easy, low cost way for a dealer to satisfy this emerging market for both individual consumers and small businesses.”

Possumato adds, “As a long time veteran of automotive retail and commercial fleet sales, I am particularly excited about the growth for subscriptions, what we have branded our “Business Preferred Lease™,” to satisfy the intermittent vehicle needs of small businesses that have fluctuating or seasonal vehicle requirements, where the commitment of a traditional purchase or lease might not make sense, and a conventional longer term rental might be too expensive and not come in a comprehensive package with insurance, maintenance, etc. Local dealers have historically served this market for local businesses, and we are proud to provide the only dealer focused platform to enable this, along with our turnkey solution to rent, sell and service the rapidly growing Ride Share and “gig” economy driver market.”

DriveItAway Subscription Introduction Video/Podcast



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.