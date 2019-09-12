Vero Linens, North Americas 1st Direct to Consumer Luxury Bedding Manufacturer

Sleep in the finest luxury bedding

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Linens, manufacturer of the finest Italian linens and North Americas 1st Direct to Consumer provider of handcrafted Italian luxury bedding, is celebrating 25 years in the luxury linens business with a 25% OFF sale.Steve Coval, founder of Vero Linens, said, “We founded our company in 1995. Historically, a significant portion of our business served the Luxury Hospitality industry. Approximately 9 years ago, the cost of cotton spiked over 440% in world markets, this coupled with the recession in the US, demand for our products was effected. Realizing there is a demand for luxury linens by consumers, we came up with the idea of taking our incredible bed linens Direct to Consumers via the internet”.• We quickly realized that no other company in North America had taken this approach with luxury linens. Other well-established brands in this market all used traditional retail distribution.• This innovative approach allows us to sell our linens at pricing as much as 60% off retail price points of like quality products.Vero, whose name in Italian translates to “true or genuine,” partners with a Northern Italian textile mill and workroom. Our partners employ artisans having lineage of luxury linen manufacturing for over 150 years. Northern Italy has been and remains one of the most important regions for weaving textiles in the world since the middle ages.• To manufacture and sell the finest quality luxury linens, we have always known Italy was the only place our exceptional bed sheets should be made. There are lower-cost countries such as India or China that produce bedding products, but undisputedly the finest linens in the world are made in Italy.• Both our weavers and sewers play an integral part in the quality of Vero Linens bedding.“Our clientele is looking for the highest quality luxury bedding products. They appreciate our use of exceptional materials, workmanship, and the time-tested finishing techniques that we employ,” says Coval.About Vero Linens:Vero Linens is a provider of luxury bedding and manufacturer of high-end, Italian bed sheets, crafted from the finest grades of long-staple and extra-long-staple cotton, exquisitely finished, with elegant details like mitered corners, hand-guided hemstitching and embroidery. For more information, visit our website.###

Our Direct to Consumer business model explained



