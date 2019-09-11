SAVE ON FALL STAYS WITH "LA VIDA LOCALE" GRAND CAYMAN OFFER

Visitors to Grand Cayman can maximize the value of their travel dollars with Locale, Grand Cayman's "La Vida Locale" BOGO offer.

CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for travelers from the North wanting to escape the unpredictable weather of autumn, Locale, Grand Cayman - the newest and snazziest hotel along Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach - is offering big savings.Now, visitors to the beautiful Caribbean island can experience even more of "La Vida Locale" with a Buy One Get One (BOGO) free offer. The BOGO promotion offers one free night for every night booked, beginning with the first night.The fall package is perfect for travelers who want to indulge in a relaxing getaway before the chills of winter set in. The boutique hotel is just a short hop away from the Owen Roberts International Airport, so travelers can concentrate on vacationing within minutes of landing in Grand Cayman.With its distinctive mix of lively social spaces and modern guest rooms, Locale, Grand Cayman is the ideal location to chill out in the Caribbean warmth. Only a few minutes' amble from Grand Cayman's world famous Seven Mile Beach, the hotel is situated among locally famous dining and nightlife options and is close to the up-and-coming shopping and dining hub of Camana Bay. Other popular spots on the strip include Royal Palms Beach Club and Peppers Bar & Grill, which serves up tasty Caribbean fare throughout the day.For those who prefer to skip the walk, the hotel also hosts boutique eatery Bonfire Urban Kitchen, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every day and offers indoor and outdoor dining along with an international drink list. The house specialties include its renowned pastas and pizzas."As the new property on the island, Locale, Grand Cayman is already attracting attention for its modern vibe, youthful appeal and much-requested amenities," says Sales and Marketing Manager Aliya Dunstan. "Our fall BOGO offer gives travelers who may have been interested in staying with us before, but haven't yet had the chance to do so, the perfect opportunity to book that trip. We are confident that they will return!"Guest rooms feature smart TVs, modern bathrooms, kitchenettes, complimentary WiFi and an Alexa-powered personal assistant concierge. In addition to the Bonfire restaurant and bar, the hotel's other social spaces include a beautiful outdoor pool deck.Guests interested in booking the new fall BOGO offer can do so directly on Locale, Grand Cayman's website.The offer is available for bookings made and travel completed by November 20, 2019.About Locale, Grand CaymanLocale, Grand Cayman is a place to get inspired, collaborate, work, play, discover and feel truly at home. Only 15 minutes from Owen Roberts International Airport, and a five-minute stroll from the beach, Locale is perfectly positioned in the heart of the famed Seven Mile Beach corridor, steps away from powder-white sands and the Caribbean Sea, and only a stone's throw from Cayman's most exciting retail, dining and nightlife options.For more information, visit www.staylocale.com ENDSContact:Aliya Dunstan, Sales & Marketing Manager+1 345 525-7829Email: aliya@staylocale.com



