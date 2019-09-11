Hoyer Statement Clarifying Comments at Pen and Pad Press Conference

“I thought the question was in regards to whether the full House is actively considering articles of impeachment, which we are not at this time. The investigations by six different House Committees into the widespread dishonesty, abuses of power, and corruption in the Trump Administration are ongoing. I strongly support Chairman Nadler and the Judiciary Committee Democrats as they proceed with their investigation ‘to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House,’ as the resolution states. It is critical that Congress have access to all of the relevant facts, and we will follow those facts wherever they lead, including impeachment.”