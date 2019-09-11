Agile Payments new website targeted at platforms and developers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Payments announces new website designed to better serve Platforms and Developers looking for payments solutions.

Agile Payments has revamped their website to better serve the needs of platforms and developers looking for payments solutions.

As payment needs become more complex the ability to go to market with a new payments offering can often hinge on navigating the compliance and legal landscape.

New payment offerings enable platforms to offer users many options.

Agile Payments specializes in:

Payment Facilitation Solutions including Managed Payment Facilitation and Hybrid Payment Facilitation | Payment Integration + Payment Partnerships | MarketPlace Payment Solutions | IVR Payment Solutions and SMS Payments Solutions.

One example of new payment tools is to offer any business an automated, rule set driven capability to initiate outbound calling [IVR], texting [SMS] and email campaigns. If the customer is X days late with a payment, they could be called, texted or emailed a reminder to make payment with the ability to make payment from that outreach. All automated with reconciliation capabilities.

Developers and platforms can easily implement payment solutions designed to offer instant onboarding as well as payment related revenue generation.

Gene Krause, VP of Business Development said “SaaS Platforms are looking to monetize payments. Agile Payments offers them multiple options that best meet their specific needs”

From initial conversations around what goals are, to help with integration and distribution channels, Agile Payments looks to partner with SaaS platforms looking for long term payment solutions that create best fit end user solutions.

Wayne Akey, President of Agile Payments said “Our role is to uncover what the SaaS platform goals are. This includes discovering what is most important to the platform. In many cases we can provide an ideal solution but if we can’t we refer to other providers that can. We want a long term partner that we work closely with to maximize their client acquisition and revenue goals.”

