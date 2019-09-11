Artizan Coffee Roasters Launches First To Market USDA Organic Hemp Coffee

Each 12 oz bag contains 17g of plant-based hemp protein, 6g of dietary fiber and over 25% of the recommended daily intake of 9 vitamins and minerals. It’s USDA Organic, THC-free, gluten-free, Non-GMO, OU Kosher Certified, Keto & Paleo and Allergen Friendl

World’s first USDA organic hemp coffee made with USDA certified organic and fair-trade specialty coffee and USDA certified organic hemp protein powder.

MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artizan Coffee Roasters, the Miami-based specialty coffee roaster known for its USDA organic compostable Nespresso compatible pods, launches the world’s first USDA organic hemp coffee made with USDA certified organic and fair-trade specialty coffee beans sourced from Colombia, Brazil and Guatemala and USDA certified organic hemp protein powder.

Today's announcement means that Artizan Coffee is the first producer of coffee blended with hemp protein to carry the USDA Organic Seal.

“We are very excited to announce the release of our hemp coffee fusion. The coffee market is constantly changing, and we take pride in being at the forefront of our industry with innovative products such as this,” said Julio Abril, Chief Executive Officer of Artizan Coffee.

Abril continued, “Although it might seem contradictory, hemp and coffee are actually a great combination to start your day. In addition to the health benefits of organic coffee, hemp is a nutritional powerhouse that contains essential amino acids, omegas and fiber. Hemp also offers other benefits such as reduced jitters, headaches and less upset stomach due to the low acidity.”

Artizan’s Organic Hemp Coffee retails for $17.95 per 12 oz bag, is freshly roasted and ground to order in Miami, Florida and is available for purchase at www.artizancoffee.com.

Each 12 oz bag contains 17g of plant-based hemp protein, 6g of dietary fiber and more than 25% of the recommended daily intake of 9 vitamins and minerals. It’s USDA Organic, THC-free, soy-free, lactose-free, nut-free, gluten-free, Non-GMO, OU Kosher Certified, Keto & Paleo and Allergen Friendly.

Artizan Coffee is a boutique small-batch specialty coffee roaster that specializes in slow-roasted USDA organic single origin, estate, hemp and espresso coffee blends in a variety of consumable formats including single-serve compostable and biodegradable organic Nespresso pods, whole bean coffee and ground to order coffee for French Press, AeroPress, Chemex, Pourover, Moka Pot and more. They also offer these products in wholesale quantities and at wholesale rates for grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and other food retailers.



