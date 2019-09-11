WowYow Named Digiday 2019 Technology Awards Finalist for Best Monetization Platform for Publishers

WowYow is a visual AI technology solution for digital media

Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing

This reinforces our commitment to create a scalable visual marketplace and solution bringing publishers the highest amount of financial gain without compromising workflow, editorial perspective or UX.” — Jarett Boskovich, co-founder and CMO of WowYow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WowYow Inc. , a Visual AI Platform for publishers and advertisers, has been named a finalist for the category of Best Monetization Platform for Publishers in the 2019 Digiday Technology Awards . The prestigious award is dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the technologies that are modernizing media and marketing.WowYow’s Visual AI Platform automatically identifies, indexes and monetizes everything seen (people, products, places, text, objects and more) within native video and image content across publisher platforms and properties. WowYow’s unique ad products perform 500x better than existing monetization solutions, and its AI Platform has become mission-critical for its network of publishers for indexing content, engaging audiences and introducing new revenue streams.“We are delighted and honored to be recognized by Digiday for our Platform that allows publishers to monetize via relevant, highly contextualized ads, and more importantly for the way in which it has generated significant additional revenue for our publisher partners,” said Jarett Boskovich, Co-Founder and CMO of WowYow. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to create a scalable visual marketplace and technology solution that brings publishers the highest amount of financial gain without compromising workflow, editorial perspective, or user experience.”The WowYow Platform has been validated countless times with data derived from its network of publishers and advertisers. To date, WowYow has successfully deployed its technology across thousands of publisher sites, processed over 5 Million videos, indexed over 10 Million new and unique metadata points for publisher content, and has driven highly targeted traffic to its 2,000+ brand partners.WowYow’s advertising method significantly increases the number of contextual ad opportunities per every content asset, providing a positive and more relevant ad experience, and adding instant ROI by earning an additional $2-8 ECPM in incremental revenue for its publisher partners.The Digiday Technology Awards are judged by industry leaders from MightyHive, Mediacom, PGA Tour, Microsoft and more, and winners are selected based on elements of creativity, innovative thinking, consumer value and results related to KPIs. The winners will be announced at the Digiday Winter Awards gala, to be held in New York City on November 14, 2019.

WowYow’s ad products perform 500x better than existing monetization solutions and its AI Platform has become mission-critical for its network of publishers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.