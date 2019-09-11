Electronics Manufacturing Equipment Expo in Chicago Area

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) will host the 20th annual SMTA International Conference and Exhibition, dedicated to advancing the electronics manufacturing and assembly industry. Taking place September 22-26, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, this expo will feature over 170 large and small equipment manufactures and consumable material suppliers. Attendees from major manufacturing companies such as Celestica, Collins Aerospace, Flex, Harris, IBM, Intel, Jabil, NASA, Nokia Bell Labs, NXP Semiconductors, Raytheon, Rockwell Automation, several universities and more will be on the show floor to view the latest equipment, materials and services offered to the electronics manufacturing industry.This free expo also includes keynote presentations from innovators at NASA, Lockheed Martin Space and Lenovo Corporation. Adam Steltzner, Ph.D., NASA, will keynote SMTA International the morning of Tuesday, September 24 with his presentation “The Right Kind of Crazy: A True Story of Teamwork, Leadership and High Stakes Innovation.” W. Michael Hawes, DSc, Lockheed Martin Space, will deliver his keynote address, “To the Moon and Back - Orion’s Next Jump into Deep Space,” on the morning of Wednesday, September 25. Tadashi Kosuga, Distinguished Engineer & Director, Commercial Subsystem Development, at Lenovo Corporation, will keynote the Low Temperature Solder Symposium on Monday afternoon.Complimentary offerings on the show floor include a poster session, live demonstrations from John Deere Electronics Solutions, as well as presentations on assembly basics for young professionals and new engineers. All attendees are invited to a closing reception on Wednesday afternoon.For full details and registration information, visit www.smta.org/smtai About SMTAThe Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), established in 1984, is a non-profit international association of companies and individuals involved in all aspects of the electronics industry. The Association is dedicated to the advancement of the electronics industry through member education and interaction.Learn more on our website www.smta.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.