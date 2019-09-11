WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Food and Beverage Packaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2023”.

Food and Beverage Packaging Industry 2019

The need for preserving food quality is a major factor that is expected to surge the food and beverage packaging market. The rise in demand for retaining freshness of food and deliberate efforts made by manufacturers to prolong shelf life are other factors that is expected to intensify the market growth. As manufacturers are switching to durable and sustainable packaging solutions, reduction in storage price is noted to drop. As packaging solutions are observed to witness a high adoption rate across the ever-expanding food and beverage industry, the market is likely to register a profound growth in the coming years. In addition, the availability of beverage in different flavors is expected to gain traction for the worldwide market. This is because, the sales of such beverage is high, which surge their production. The significance of packaging lies therein.

However, the market can encounter challenges such as use of plastics that threaten the environment, can interfere with the market growth.

Industry News

September 2019

Berlin Packaging, a hybrid company that deals in packaging, acquired Vincap and Adolfse, both are Netherland-based packaging solution providers.

Segmentation Outline

The global market of food and beverage packaging has been studied in segments that are categorised by type and application. By type, the market has been assessed under paper & board, plastic, glass, metal segments. By applications, the market has been segmented in beer, confectionery, vegetables, bakery, fruits, convenience foods, dairy, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks.

Detailed Regional Analysis

By region, the food and beverage packaging market growth analysis covers the Middle East Asia and Africa, Europe, South America, North America, and Asia Pacific. The United States, Mexico, and Canada are countries that have been observed for market growth under the North American segment. The Asia Pacific (APAC) segment has been classified in India, Korea, Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China. The market in South America segmented has been investigated across Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. The Europe segment has been segregated in Russia, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and France. GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, and Israel are regions under the Middle East and Africa segment, across focused market study has been conducted.

The food and beverage packaging market in the North America region is expected to profit by the high intake of packed ready-to-go food owing to hectic work life of people. The surge in production for food and beverage is high in the Asia Pacific region due to its large population base. Proper food packaging plays a crucial role in the sales of food and beverages, as it alters shelf lives of food items. The market in the APAC is expected to spur owing to the same. In Europe, the growth of the market can be attribute to fast-paced expansion of the packaging industry.

Market Key Players

Constantia Flexibles, Flextrus, Huhtamaki, Mondi, Bischof +Klein, Cellpack Packaging, Britton, Clondalkin, Bemis, Sealed Air, Ampac, Amcor, Crown Packaging, Tera Pak, Ball, and Parksons Packaging.

