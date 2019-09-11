CySure partners with cyber security solutions provider GBMS Tech

CySure and GBMS Tech share the same vision of viewing security as a business enabler rather than a hinderance. ” — Joe Collinwood, Chief Executive Officer, CySure

LONDON, UK, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber security specialist CySure has partnered with GBMS Tech as a value added reseller. The next generation cyber technology specialist has added CySure’s Virtual Online Security Officer (VOSO) to its portfolio of innovative offerings, providing cyber security solutions and support services to businesses worldwide.With the majority of security incidents being traced back to human error, the first line of defence in any organisation is its people and processes. VOSO provides the staff training, information risk and general data protection processes required to ensure employees are aware of their cyber risks, compliance requirements and that training is kept up to date.Bradley Morgan, Chief Business Development Officer at GBMS Tech said, “The consequences of a data breach can be disastrous for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) which is why cyber security should be a fundamental component of business operations. GBMS Tech is partnering with CySure to bring the forces of best-in-class processes, compliance and protection together to provide a reliable method of preventing companies from becoming victims of cyber-crime, rather than pick up the pieces after the damage is done. Together with CySure we aim to proactively assist organisations to protect themselves against common cyber-attacks at an affordable monthly cost.”A recent study revealed that 48% of SMEs reported that they had to deprioritise activities that would grow their business to address cyber security challenges[i]. This demonstrates that the consequences of a cyber-attack extend beyond the costs that are easiest to calculate, such as incident response, external technical services and communications. The indirect financial cost can be harder to calculate such as lost business from lack of customer and supplier confidence, damage to brand reputation and potential fines from the Information Commissioner’s Office.Bradley Morgan continued, “Typically the process of repairing the destruction caused by a data breach is far more expensive than implementing CySure’s Virtual Online Security Officer (VOSO) and GBMS Tech’s sophisticated hardware, software and monitored threat-blocking solution. To cover social engineering and internal fraud/theft, use of GBMS Tech protection unlocks optional indemnity insurance so companies will have all their bases covered. Together with VOSO we can offer organisations a belt and braces solution that scales as the company grows. This partnership will benefit our customers in their bid to stay safe in today’s digital world.”Although cyber security is cited as a high priority by numerous organisations, many are still trying to get the basics right. On average the proportion of small and medium firms that have experienced an attack has increased 59% in the last 12 months according to the 2019 Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report[ii]. CySure’s virtual online security officer (VOSO) software means that companies can assess what is needed when and how to stay secure.Joe Collinwood, Chief Executive Officer of CySure, added, “There is no silver bullet to solving cyber-attacks, however, steps can be taken to minimise the risks. Effective cyber security processes enable organisations to react and respond to threats quickly, dealing with issues before they become an incident. CySure and GBMS Tech share the same vision of viewing security as a business enabler rather than a hinderance. Our goal is to support companies to create a positive security culture, backed by strong people processes and cyber security hygiene practices. By doing so, they can build a truly resilient and innovative business.”Bradley Morgan concluded, “A combination of CySure’s compliance and security best-practices, our threat blocking system and indemnity insurance add up to the most comprehensive solution there could ever be for our joint end-user clients.”For more information on CySure and its full suite of services, visit www.cysure.net For information on GBMS Tech, visit https://www.gbmstech.com



