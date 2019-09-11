HFX continues to reinforce its position as a leader in workforce management solutions in Logistics and Distribution

Two new business wins signed in quick succession at DX Networks and Dormole Limited

HERTS, UK, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX , the market leading provider of Cloud Workforce Management Solutions, has signed two new clients, Dormole and DX Networks in quick succession, as its market share in Logistics and Distribution goes from strength to strength. These contracts continue HFX’s strong performance in 2019, after a record first quarter where the company closed nearly £1m in new business.Dormole Limited has a range of subsidiaries that specialize in distribution to the retail and merchant trades; Toolbank - tools and associated products; BIZ Power Tools - power tools and accessories; Olympia Tools - European distributor for the Roughneck brand of hand tools and workwear; and Forgefix - fasteners and fixings. Dormole has selected HFX’s Time and Attendance, 3D Rostering with Budgeting and Costing and a door access control system with integration to one of the UK’s leading HR and payroll providersDX Network Services, the parcels delivery specialist for the legal profession and passport office which has over 4000 employees across 70 UK sites, selected secure biometric fingerprint terminals to manage access control as part of the HFX’s integrated Time and Attendance solution.Nicola Smart, COO at HFX commented: “HFX solutions are designed for use by organisations that have a diverse workforce spread across many sites, on the move or working remotely. Our solutions enable companies to plan their workforces, developing staff friendly shifts and rosters, tracking who is where and when, so that wages can be paid accurately and in a timely manner, while providing duty of care, and protecting lone workers. Our products are uniquely suitable for the business challenges faced by the distribution and logistics industries where keeping an agile and engaged workforce makes all the difference to staff productivity, customer service, and at the end of the day, profitability.”HFX’s workforce management solutions include time and attendance, rostering, shift planning, flexitime management, access control, clocking both via wall/door mounted devices and via PC/laptop/mobile app, all of which are already integrated with all major HR and payroll solutions.HFX is a sponsor of the Lone Worker Safety Expo, being held at No. 11 Cavendish Square - The King's Fund, on 15 October, 2019. For more details visit: http://www.loneworkersafetyexpo.com/#about



