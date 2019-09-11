Global Marijuana Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marijuana Industry
Description
The report offers detailed coverage of Marijuana industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Marijuana by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Marijuana market for 2015-2024. The 'Global Marijuana Industry, 2015-2025 Market Research Report' Is A Professional And In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Global Marijuana Industry With A Focus On The Global Market. The Report Provides Key Statistics On The Market Status Of The Marijuana Manufacturers And Is A Valuable Source Of Guidance And Direction For Companies And Individuals Interested In The Industry.
At the same time, we classify Marijuana according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Market Segment as follows:
Key Companies
Cara Therapeutics
Cannabis Sativa
CannaGrow Holdings
United Cannabis
Growblox Sciences
GreenGro Technologies
GW Pharmaceuticals
Lexaria Corp
MMJ America
Medicine Man
Canopy Growth
Aphria
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
mCig Inc
Market by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Market by Application
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Migraine
Cancer
Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Marijuana company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1:
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region
Part 2:
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3:
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 4:
Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 5:
Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 6:
North America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 7:
South America Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 8:
Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography
Part 9:
Market Features
Part 10:
Investment Opportunity
Part 11:
Conclusion
