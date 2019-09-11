Feature Phone Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Feature Phone Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Feature Phone Market

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global feature phone market is set to grow over the next few years. Today similar to the smartphones, feature phones are also upgrading from 2G to 3G to 4G phones. The applications and features which exist in smartphones have become part of the feature phones as well

Globally, the feature phone market is expected to generate more than USD 16 billion in wholesale hardware revenues over the next three years. In comparison to the global smartphone market which is experiencing negative growth, feature phone market has contributed more shares in the total handset shipments and is increasing growing as well.

The benefits offered by feature phones are also viewed as a prominent market driver. These phones have much better battery life than smartphones thus attracting more number of customers especially in the emerging countries. Also some of the world famous applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube are now available on basic feature phones as well.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4277720-world-feature-phone-market-by-product-type-market

Key Players of Global Feature Phone Market =>

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on industry trends, type, application and region. Some of the players that are considered in the report include Huawei, Samsung, ZTE, LG, Letv, Haier, Motorola, Nokia, SONY to name a few.

By type, the market has been segmented into 2G, 3G and 4G.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Travelers, Children & Elderly and Companies & Organizations. The industry report lists some of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis as well along with the key factors that is driving the feature phone market.

World Feature Phone Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North Amercian countries that are covered in the report include US and Canada while in Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In developing countries like India, the battery life of the feature phone has becomes an important factor for choice of mobile phone and people use feature phones more as a secondary device for calling.

Better battery life, easy affordability are some of the key factors influencing the market in North America. According to the reports, India and other south East Asian regions will drive the growth of the global feature phone market in the coming next years. The segment of feature phones with 3G or 4G connectivity is increasing its global demand and even countries such as Japan, China and South Korea is partly driving the market growth in the region.

Some of the other aspects that are studied in the report include user base, sales, local coverage, production price trends etc so that the businesses can have an accurate understanding of the global feature phone market

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4277720-world-feature-phone-market-by-product-type-market







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.