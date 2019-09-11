Innovative, New Developer of Apps for Law Firms is a Veteran in the Legal Tech Industry

Law firms can now have an app development partner with legal tech know-how.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APPS for Law Firms, a newly launched app development company, is now ready to leverage its technology and legal tech industry experience to build law firm apps. Its parent company, The Knowledge Group, has been working with law firms for over 15 years by providing feature-rich media technology.

As more and more law firms join the mobile revolution, many of them are, unfortunately, turning to app developers that do not have legal tech industry experience. Despite this, typical custom app development begins at $10,000 and scales up easily to $100,000+ with the average firm paying around $45,000 for a generic app typically built by these developers.

APPS for Law Firms aims to bridge these gaps and, eventually, reduce the time and costs needed to develop high-quality law firm apps.

“We know the legal tech business. We also know apps since we’ve been using the same framework that we use for internal apps – everything has been tested and we rely 100% on the technology ourselves. Our apps cost less than every other independent developer on the market, yet we have 15+ years of legal tech industry knowledge,” said APPS for Law Firms Founder Thomas LaPointe. “With APPS for Law Firms’ expertise and legal tech know-how, law firms can now have their high-quality mobile apps done in a time- and cost-effective way.”

Going well beyond providing feature-packed apps, APPS for Law Firms also offers free, in-app CLE webinar opportunities, courtesy of The Knowledge Group, which law firms can regularly send to their attorneys and clients.

“For us, it’s not just about developing apps,” said Mr. LaPointe. “It's about helping law firms do business with their clients efficiently thru an expertly-designed communication tool built by a team who knows the technological nuances of their business.”

For more information, visit https://appsforlawfirms.net/.

Contact:

Thomas LaPointe

Founder, APPS for Law Firms

info@appsforlawfirms.net

(646) 844-0200





