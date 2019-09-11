FRIDAY the 13th - Celebrity Horror Icon Autograph Event

Friday the 13th

"First Jason To KILL!"

ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come out to the Unusual Company at 8137 Main Street, Ellicott City, Maryland, 21043 this Friday to meet & greet with Warrington Gillette, who played Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part 2 "First Jason to KILL" movie.

Tour the three levels of retail, bookstore, events space, and an Authentic Italian Gelato shop all housed in a circa 1900 bank building.

Bring your own item to get signed, or we will have several unique items to purchase. Items range from all levels: from movie stills to high-end movie props. There will even be a raffle for a custom Friday the 13th chair designed and crafted by Vintage Chic!

So come out for good tunes, good times, meet a horror icon, and top it off with a gelato in a very unusual place!



